(Photo: Supplied)

The most “problematic” boxer in Puerto Rico, Vivian “El Problema” Velázquez (2-0) -right-, is in the city of Kissimmee in Florida, this in order to give a new twist to her professional career after a complicated year due to the pandemic.

Vivian joined the workforce of the outstanding and talented amateur fighter, Melody Vargas, which promises to be a dynamic change in her preparation to return to the ring in the summer months.