Viviana Figueredo is suffering one of the biggest ordeals of her life. The one who was a contestant on ‘Survivors’ in 2014 along with faces like Carolina Sobe, Amador Mohedano or Anabel Pantoja has assured being extorted for publishing several videos of him with sexual content.

Vivi Figueredo on a Telecinco set

The model has reported through the Kiko Hernández blog on the Telecinco website that several of her videos in which she has sexual relations with Giancarlo Álvarez, her ex-husband, are being broadcast by WhatsApp in Paraguay, having even reached Spain. Figueredo was promised with this in mid-2018, but the marriage did not last long.

However, the dissemination of these videos is not the only thing that the presenter is also suffering. She denounces that she is being extorted if she wants them to disappear: « I not only have to endure the dissemination of my videos, but also blackmailing people to erase them, who asks me for this in return. Please, all I ask is that you have empathy. « Some users are demanding that I sent them nude photos In this way, proceed to delete the publications that are posted on your accounts.

Vivi Figueredo’s journey

Vivi Figueredo is in Paraguay working on the Lobo TV channel. During his tour of Spain, the model was related to Amador Mohedano, with whom he lived a flirtation on the island that earned him to go through the sets of the chain. However, this is not the only name with which it was related, and it is that he assured that he messaged himself with others like José María Gil Salgado or Kiko Rivera.