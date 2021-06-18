Viveiro CF receives Pontellas

06/18/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 18:30 the match of the final day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will take place for al Viveiro and to Pontellas in the Cantarrana viveiro galicia.

The Viveiro CF faces wanting to recover positive feelings in the match corresponding to the twelfth day after losing the last game against the Boat by a score of 3-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won six of the 11 matches played so far with a figure of 42 goals in favor and 54 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Pontellas he was defeated by 1-2 in the last match he played against Vista Alegre Student, so that a triumph over the Viveiro CF It would help you improve your track record in competition. Before this match, the Pontellas he had won in three of the 11 matches played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season and has a record of 55 goals conceded to 25 in favor.

As a local, the Viveiro CF he has won three times and drawn twice in five games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this match if he doesn’t want to lose more points at home. At home, the Pontellas He has lost four times and has drawn once in his five games so far, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium. Viveiro CF to try to break the statistics.

In reference to its position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of the Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Viveiro CF is ahead of the Pontellas with a difference of 30 points. The locals come to the meeting in third position and with 49 points in the locker. For their part, the visitors are in twelfth position with 19 points.