Given the state of global health emergency by COVID-19 and the restrictions dictated by the competent authorities, we are obliged to announce the postponement of the Vive Latino Festival, which should be held on September 11 and 12, 2020, in the city de Zaragoza ”, was informed in a statement.

The organizers explained that after the great reception that the Ibero-American festival had in Spain, “we had no doubt that the only possible option was the postponement, never the suspension”, so they confirmed that the new dates will be the September 10 and 11, 2021.

They added that “the next step was to try to reproduce the poster of said festival as faithfully as possible”, although they affirmed that the artists already hired have shown their agreement to perform on this new date.

We are in a position to confirm the same poster in 2021 that we had presented for this year 2020, with one exception, ARA MALIKIAN, which had inescapable commitments on these new dates, ”they pointed out.

They detailed that LOVE OF LESBIAN will be the band that will replace ARA MALIKIAN for next year’s edition.

From the direction of Vive Latino Zaragoza, together with our co-organizers, Zaragoza City Council and Government of Aragon, we want to thank the effort and predisposition of all artists to adapt their complicated agendas and confirm their presence in September 2021, ″ they added.

The organizers of Vive Latino Spain assured that 8 months after the event, the audience was already 26,000, so “most likely without this reception on their part, our decision would have been different.”

They pointed out that those who want a refund may do so from June 1 to August 31, 2020, by the same way that the ticket was purchased, while those who prefer to keep their ticket, this will be fully valid for 2021 without having to carry out any procedure.

