Little by little, the world is picking up and slowly ‘the new normal’, after the coronavirus pandemic forced us to stay home for a long time. In the same way, live concerts and music festivals are looking for an optimal way to reschedule their 2020 editions, but there are others outright who preferred to move it to the next year, as is the case of Vive Latino in Spain.

In a statement published on the festival’s social networks, the organizers mentioned that since the state of health emergency by COVID-19 worldwide is still an important issue and following the recommendations of they saw the need to postpone this first edition for September 10 and 11, 2021.

Will everything stay as it was for next year?

And if they already had tickets for this edition, We recommend that you keep them very well, because according to the same statement, they will continue to be valid for the first edition of the festival. But if they want your refund outright, You can order it from June 1 to August 31, 2020 through the same road where the tickets were purchased.

An important issue was to know if the acts that were confirmed for Vive Latino España would be exactly the same as those that will be presented, and Fortunately for those who already had a ticket in hand we told them yes. The only change that will be made is that of the Lebanese violinist, Ara Malikian, who already had a commitment for that date and in its place will enter the band Love of Lesbian.

For the first time in its history and as an attempt to bring the Iberoamerican Festival of Musical Culture to more people, Vive Latino would fly to Europe to get to the city of Zaragoza, where bands such as Babasónicos, Café Tacvba, Molotov, Aterciopelados, Enrique Bunbury, Andrés Calamaro, Mon Laferte, Little Jesus, Ximena Sariaña, Nortec Collective and more would perform.

No way now we can only wait until 2021 to see how Vive Latino comes to one of the countries that year after year import talent to nurture the festival posters for 20 years and the reaction of the Spanish public to the experience of living a festival like this in their own land.