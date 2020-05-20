The first Spanish edition of the Vive Latino Festival is postponed until September 2021, due to the worldwide uncertainty about the health emergency and restrictions derived from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vive Latino Iberoamerican Festival of Musical Culture would take place on September 11 and 12 of this year in the city of Zaragoza, Spain, and with a confirmed line up that included Café Tacvba, Enrique Bunbury, Vetusta Morla, Aterciopelados, Andrés Calamaro, Molotov, Mon Laferte, Ximena Sariñana, among others.

The organization of the festival has sought that the poster be the same for next year, for which it has had an approach with the artists who have shown their willingness to fly to the European country in 2021.

“From the organization of the Vive Latino and after verifying the great reception it had for the announcement of the first landing of the most important Ibero-American festival of musical culture in the world in Spain, we had no doubt that the only possible option was postponement, never the suspension.

“This is why the entire organizational team got down to work to adapt to the new situation and try to accommodate new dates for the festival,” says the organization of the festival on their social networks.

He confirmed that the new dates will be September 10 and 11, 2021, and regarding the poster, they point out that so far, the artists already hired have shown their agreement to perform at the new appointment.

“We are in a position to confirm the same poster in 2021, which we had presented for this year 2020, with one exception, Ara Malikian, who had inescapable commitments on these new dates. We have looked for a way for the Festival lineup to suffer as little as possible due to this decline and we can already confirm that Love of Lesbian will be the band that will replace Ara Malikian. ”

They point out that thanks to the public response to the celebration of Vive Latino in Spain, which already numbered 26,000 attendees, the event still stands. “Most likely without being welcomed by you, our decision would have been different, we must not forget that it will be the first edition in our country”, in addition, the organizers assure that this time will be used to improve in all areas and offer a unique experience of Vive Latino Zaragoza 2021.

