A young couple is considering buying their first home. To do this they visit a real estate agency where they are greeted by a strange sales agent who will accompany them to a new, mysterious and peculiar suburban residential complex called Yonder to show them a single-family home. There they will be trapped, without knowing or understanding how, in an infinite space of identical houses where no one else seems to inhabit … in what is presented as an evident allegory of capitalist society, the welfare state and modern life.

‘Vivarium’ is a good chapter from ‘The Twilight Zone’. Or from ‘The unknown dimension’, or ‘At the limits of reality’. Whatever you prefer to call it. It is a good chapter, it could be a good chapter of 45 minutes although as an hour and a half movie it loses strength and ends without bellows. Especially, because of a story based on repetition and reiteration, in a spiral towards nowhere incapable of evolving and / or transmuting such as the Amazon ‘Forever’ in each of its eight delicious chapters.

Also, because his prologue gives too many clues as to where this undeveloped story with echoes goes to the science fiction movies of the 70s and the cinema of the Swedish Roy Andersson. This does not mean that this “urbanization of the damned” is not appreciable, both for its sense of composition, color and symmetry and for a simple existentialist and Kafkaesque narrative that, in the absence of means for great flourishes, is conveniently supported and faithfully in the couple formed by the solvents Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



