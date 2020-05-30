VivaAerobus announced that during the next month it will operate 52 routes, 50 national and 2 international as part of the reactivation of flights that did not operate temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read: Digital banking: a new reality for users

Cancun, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Tijuana, the airline’s operating bases, as well as Culiacán, Ciudad Juárez, Los Cabos and Mérida, are some of the main connected destinations, the airline said in a statement.

Supply will be maintained or adjusted throughout the month depending on demand in the face of the current health emergency, “he said.

Among the routes that the company will operate from this Monday are Cancun-Guadalajara, Mexico City-Puerto Vallarta, Monterrey-Los Cabos and Guadalajara-La Paz.

The international routes that will be active are Guadalajara-Los Angeles and Monterrey-Houston.

The airline assured that it will carry out operations implemented and reinforcing the sanitary recommendations and measures issued by the World Health Organization, the Ministry of Health and the Federal Civil Aviation Agency.

He stressed that its protocol includes additional and daily processes for disinfecting aircraft, the mandatory use of masks and gloves for the crew, as well as personnel focused on organizing lines to maintain a safe distance, among others.

VivaAerobus recalled that, to give confidence to its customers in the face of the unforeseen health emergency, it recently launched the Total Reimbursement insurance that allows full reimbursement in the event that the passenger has to cancel their flight in the event of eventual illnesses (including the Covid-19) job changes, government travel bans, theft, among others.

Subsequently, in a statement to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), the airline reported the termination of the capital subscription and financing agreements with an international fund, by mutual agreement.

“Viva Aerobus announces the termination of the capital subscription and financing agreements announced on December 27, 2019 with an international capital fund having been arranged by mutual agreement and the parties being free of any obligation or commitment,” he said.

At the end of 2019, the company announced the signing with an international capital fund of a capital subscription and financing agreement for more than 200 million dollars, whose operation was subject to compliance with certain conditions and corporate authorizations, as well as the approval of the competent authorities.

