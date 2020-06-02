Italy and France experienced the worst diplomatic disagreement since the end of World War II in the last 15 months. Matteo Salvini came up in the polls at every encounter with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, and the friction reached art. On the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci’s death, the League, the party of which Salvini was Italy’s Minister of the Interior, refused to allow any of the works of the Renaissance genius to travel to France. The arrival of a new coalition to the Government (Social Democrats with members of the 5 Star Movement) unleashed the situation and opened the door to the loan of Vitruvian Man for an exhibition that will open on October 23 at the Louvre Museum. Yesterday, a court in Veneto prohibited his transfer, liquidating the thaw attempt.

France, which has always considered Leonardo almost national heritage, intended that some of its most important pieces be seen in the Louvre. But the League saw in it an opportunity to dust off the nationalistic instincts of its voters. The Secretary of State for Culture, Lucia Borgonzoni, put the lyrics to a recurring populist tune. “Leonardo is Italian, in France he only died. His name is not Leonardò, as they say, but Leonardo ”.

The reality is that no one cared too much that Leonardo did not cross the border. Not even reputed directors of Italian museums, such as Eike Schmidt, little suspected of chauvinism, responsible for the Uffizi Gallery, where three of the leonards that the Louvre intended (Baptism of Christ, The Annunciation and Adoration of the Magi) are exposed. . The German took advantage of the political tornado to oppose a transfer he considered risky for conservation reasons.

The change of government, however, had allowed to recover the agreement signed by the current Minister of Culture in its previous stage (Franceschini was already the head of the area in the Renzi and Gentiloni governments). The main works of the Uffizi would not be touched, but Italy would yield the Vitruvian Man. In exchange, the Parisian museum would send to Rome several pieces by Raphael, of which the fifth centenary of his death in 2020 will be celebrated. “It is a demonstration of something that remains not only on the national terrain, but on the global one. Today more than ever it is essential that culture be placed at the center of European politics ”, proclaimed Franceschini. Italia Nostra, an association dedicated to the protection of heritage, then announced that it would appeal the decision to the courts. Its president, Lidia Fersuoch, returned to touch on the main theme. “The work is too delicate,” he noted. “The law prevents the transfer of goods that are susceptible to damage in transportation or in unfavorable environmental conditions.”

The same is now the opinion of a Veneto judge. The court order implies the suspension of the loan of Rafael’s paintings. All this has irritated the Italian Ministry of Culture, which has assured that it will fight for the agreement to be fulfilled and for Leonardo to stop coming between the two countries.

