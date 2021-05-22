Vitoria airport wants to launch satellites into space

The 3.5-kilometer runway, its proximity to the sea and its low traffic make Foronda an ideal candidate to be a spaceport

The project foresees an investment of 42 million euros and requires European funds

The 3.5-kilometer runway at the Alava aerodrome, its location near the sea and the absence of high traffic make it ideal for Foronda airport to become a shuttle to put satellites into orbit.

So he thinks Vitorian engineer Miguel Ángel Carrera what transferred his proposal to Virgin to enable the Alava track as a space port. The proposal is that the aerospace division of Richard Branson’s company, Virgin Orbit, carry out the launches from this runway.

The answer couldn’t be more promising: “We raised it and considered that it meets the characteristics”, Says Carrera, who is in charge of the Basque firm Added Value Solutions (AVS).

The project, which would “absolutely” need European funds, foresees an investment of 42 million euros to enable the Alava track as a space base. From there, the satellites would be put into orbit by means of the LauncherOne rocket, which is attached to the wing of a Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

When the aircraft reaches the 10 kilometers high uncouples the rocket that carries a load inside it, a maximum of half a ton of weight. When that charge made up of small satellites, called ‘cubesats’, is released into space, the process is over.

A portable system that is transported in trailers

The system used by Virgin is much simpler and cheaper than the conventional launches that are made, for example, from Cape Canaveral. In addition, it is already tested because in January the first mission, which consisted of launching ten rockets, was successfully completed.

To carry it out, the system requires a landing strip, a launch license and a set of ground support equipment. The Basque company AVS, responsible for supplying the rocket with fuel, would be in charge of the latter. “Our system is portable, it does not require expensive infrastructures as used up to now in the launch bases,” says this engineer.

Carrera sees feasible “in the technical aspect” that this project is underway by the year 2023, as required by Europe to grant its subsidy, but also requires the approval of the airport itself and “the affirmative response of various administrations”. If carried out, acknowledge that “As a company we would be very excited” although he insists that the business is not based exclusively on this proposal, although something like this “could add value to the capital of Alava”.

In fact, the British subsidiary of this Basque company, is the only company chosen by Virgin to supply all airports, from where it operates worldwide, the transportable ground operative system (TGOS). This infrastructure is vital for launching the rockets and consists of a “complex mechanical and fluidic network, with electronic and cryogenic control systems that allow the rocket to operate.”

It is a “mobile equipment that is transported with several trailers”. AVS ‘first TGOS system will be assembled and tested next year at Cornwall Space Airport (UK) and later in Brazil, where Virgin has already closed a deal for another shuttle.

Illustration of the Seosat-ingenio satellite. Europe press

About to celebrate 15 years since his birth, This Basque company has already managed to contribute its technology to Perseverance, the vehicle that is already rolling on the surface of Mars. Now it supplies Virgin with its satellite launch technology and has its eyes set on putting Foronda on the map of the world’s space airports.