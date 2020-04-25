Wanderlei Silva and Vitor Belfort faced off, in a fight that occurred in October 1998 at the UFC Ultimate Brazil event. In that occasion, Belfort won by knockout, 44 seconds into the fight.

Both fighters were close to a rematch in 2012. They were the coaches of the first edition of TUF Brazil, a confrontation between them was expected. However, ‘The Phenom’ was unable to appear and was replaced by Rich Franklin.

Recently, Lou Puppy Louco ’ he rekindled this possibility by challenging his executioner to a new duel, to face Bare Knuckle FC, an organization that practices boxing matches without gloves.

The rematch proposal was well received by ‘The Phenom’, but on one condition, that the fight be done under the “Boxe Martial Arts” modality, a new fighting model based on the combination of boxing and MMA characteristics, that the carioca is looking to implement soon at ONE Championship, an organization with which you currently have a contract.

Wanderlei as a very important exponent, should be the first to understand that boxing without gloves is the pornography of today’s fight, there is no reason for us to do it. Actually, what I’m creating, which is boxing martial arts, will have a little glove, where the fingers will not go into the eyes, where there will be protection. It’s not that bloody thing, it doesn’t have much cut. Especially since I think Wanderlei is at an age where he doesn’t need that anymore. You need to create something that you can leave as a legacy for the next generation. Shall we go back? Will you back off? Let’s go ahead, let the sponsors be with us, the big companies. There may be a link between boxing and MMA. He’s more than invited to do this fight with me

His last fight was in May 2018, when was knocked out by Lyoto Machida at UFC 224, after that Vitor Belfort signed a contract with the ONE Championship in March 2019, promising to resume his career. He is a former light heavyweight champion, with 26 wins, 14 losses and a ‘no contest’ in his professional MMA career.

For his part, Wanderlei Silva admitted that he would not object to meeting Vitor in another franchise, mainly due to the great wish you have finally have a rematch. In this way, the native of Curitiba stated that Belfort only has to say the day and place of the fight.