Vitor Belfort pointed as a favorite to defeat Oscar De La Hoya

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort started as a betting favorite against Oscar De La Hoya in an exhibition that will take place at the Triller Fight Club event on September 11 in Las Vegas. Will be played with 12-ounce gloves

According to the odds published Thursday by BetOnline, Belfort opened as a -140 favorite, while De La Hoya started as an underdog.

It’s worth noting that because the match is an exhibition and the rules have yet to be determined, knockout or disqualification may be the only method of victory unless both fighters ultimately agree to include judges in the proceedings as well.

‘The Phenom’ is 1-0 in the only boxing match of his career, having defeated Josemario Neves in 61 seconds in 2006.

For his part, ‘Golden Boy’ (45-6) captured 11 titles in six divisions during his reign as one of the most popular and successful boxers of his time. His return comes after the 2008 loss to Manny Pacquiao. At 48, De La Hoya is four years older than Belfort.

