Vitor Belfort is open to revenge with Anderson Silva in boxing

Jun 3, 2017; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil; Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort vs. Nate "The Great" Marquardt during UFC 212 at Jeunesse Arena.

One of the greatest rivalries in the history of MMA on Brazil could win another chapter. Despite preparing to face former world champion Oscar De La Hoya on September 18, Vitor Belfort revealed the possibility of a rematch with Anderson, but under the rules of boxing.

In an interview with Combat, the Brazilian said he was happy for the victory of “Spider” front Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last Saturday and claimed that the long-awaited rematch of the century MMA Brazilian, could take shape in the boxing modality.

“I think. They say that rematch is something that everyone likes. It is not the dish that all people eat, but the dish that you eat. My message is: See you soon. I’m very happy to see Anderson win, I was betting on him. Winning Brazilians bring me joy very late “, he claimed The Phenom.

The first match between Anderson Silva Y Vitor Belfort, occurred in UFC 126, at that time the two Brazilians were the great attractions of the UFC. In one of the most iconic fights in sport, “Spider” knocked him out with a front kick, an image that became iconic in the history of the MMA.

What UFC did not finalize the rematch, fate could rejoin them in boxing after 10 years. Anderson Silva, 46, beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision, while Belfort, prepares to face Oscar de la hoya on Triller Fight Club of 11 of September.

