Vitor Belfort: “I am the most devastating knockout artist in MMA history”

Vitor Belfort, the former UFC champion, will be fighting again soon, but this time in the boxing ring. The Brazilian prepares to face Oscar De La Hoya and relies on the strength of his hands with which he knocks out his opponents.

After a long hiatus, Vitor Belfrot will fight again and will face Óscar De La Hoya next September. Former UFC Champion He is confident of victory because he not only believes in his boxing skills but also in the power of his punch.. On SiriusXM Boxing, Belfort said

Notice

«I’m the most devastating knockout artist in MMA history. I’m not just a boxer, I’m a knockout artist, and they are two different things. Mayweather is a boxer but not a knockout artist. There are boxers and knockout artists in boxing. Which of them is the most dangerous? And I am both »

Vitor Belfort is a true MMA veteran. Today he is 44 years old and has been fighting in cages since 1996. The last time he fought was in 2018 in the octagon of the UFC. He then faced Lyoto Machida and lost by KO.

Throughout his MMA career, Vitor Belfort has won eighteen times by KO. Belfort won the UFC light heavyweight championship in 2004 when he faced Randy Couture. That same year, however, he lost the belt in the rematch with the American.

Advertisement