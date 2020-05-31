Vitamin E; The perfect treatment for a face free of dry skin and wrinkles | Unsplash

As we well know, most of the vitamins can be found in fruits and vegetables, within a healthy and balanced diet. However, when it comes to the vitamins in beauty treatmentsThe best way to obtain the benefits is from cosmetics.

So, experts give us some advice about the importance of the benefits of vitamins on our skin. Unlike other vitamins, Vitamin E provides greater hydration to the skin, in addition to performing work as an antioxidant on the skin as an active in sunburn and sunburn, being some of the problems they present women of a certain age.

Vitamin E benefits

Vitamin E is a natural antioxidant that prevents the signs of aging that over time has become evident on our face and on our skin. So it is used in anti-aging beauty treatments just like vitamin C.

In addition to being an asset that reacts to removing stains caused by UV rays on the face, due to its antioxidant action.

Helps reduce the aging of the skin that is formed prematurely by UV radiation

Avoid contamination from external agents

Gradually reduces sun spots

Helps heal superficial sunburn with constant application

Reduces wrinkles noticeably

How can I apply vitamin E

Vitamin E can be found in different presentations for the application of the skin. For example in the capsules, which break and dissolve in the face and provide protection. While in body creams they generate a sensation of smooth and smooth skin, in addition to hydration.

On the other hand, in creams for the face, as well as for day and night, the vitamin E in the creams generate elasticity helping the effects of age. While in make-up removers they give an extra hydration and nutrition to the skin.

