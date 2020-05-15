COVID-19. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Scientific research by experts at Trinity College in Dublin has investigated the relationship of Vitamin D and the seriously ill with COVID-19.

study, carried out by the Irish institution’s medical faculty, in conjunction with other research done previously on aging developed in the same country, discovered the associations of the death rate of patients with coronavirus and the lack of the compound in the body . “data-reactid =” 13 “> The study, carried out by the Irish institution’s medical faculty, in conjunction with other research done previously on aging developed in the same country, discovered the associations of the death rate of patients with coronavirus and the lack of the compound in the body.

Vitamin D. Using these data, experts were able to make a comparison of compound levels in people during the 1990s and today, when we faced the pandemic. “Data-reactid =” 14 “> The authors also looked at all Previous research on Vitamin D in other locations in Europe. Thanks to these data, the experts were able to make a comparison of the levels of the compound in people during the 1990s and today, when we faced the pandemic. .

The results obtained showed that, in the countries of the “Old Continent” where there have been more deaths from SARS-Cov-2 this year, there was a low presence of this compound in the majority of patients in their bodies. In general, lower latitude countries like Italy and Spain have high rates of Vitamin deficiency.

Vitamin D would be essential to face COVID-19

Plus

In contrast, all nations located in northern Europe, such as Norway, Finland and Sweden, have shown higher levels of this compound in their patients sick with COVID-19. One of the main study participants, Professor Rose Anne Kenny shared her insight regarding the results.

“In the UK, public health agencies have been constantly reviewing the recommendations since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Among these it is now established that all adults should take at least 400 IU of Vitamin D a day. There is strong evidence between compound associations and severity in patients. “

Recall that Vitamin D is an essential compound for the body’s Immune System. Generally, the body produces it thanks to sunlight and then lodges in the liver and from there migrate to the kidney. In this place, it migrates to the intestine where it is transformed into a hormone that enhances the creation of calcium in the body.

For researchers, its high presence in the body is vital. From the benefits it has on the entire bone and muscle health of the entire body, the high levels in the body can help reduce the serious complications that COVID-19 can cause in an infected person.

Vitamin D would be essential to face COVID-19 appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 60 “> The post Vitamin D would be essential to face COVID-19 appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.