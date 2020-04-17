The possibility that vitamin D supplementation may help in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 has been talked about a lot in recent days on social networks. Ignacio Molina, Professor of Immunology at the Biomedical Research Center of the University of Granada, maintains that while it is true that vitamin D is very important for the proper functioning of the immune system, “the best prevention is to maintain our optimal levels in a way natural, through a varied diet and moderate sun exposure. “

In an article published in “The Conversation”, Ignacio Molina explains that “vitamin D supplementation protects moderately from suffering respiratory infections”, but it does so “only in those people who started from a profound deficiency of vitamin D” and those who are He administered this supplement “at low doses and continuously.” So not all individuals benefit from taking it and therefore using it widely is not justified. Even if its intake is abused, adverse health effects could occur.

The Andalusian immunologist points out, on the other hand, that critically ill patients often have very low levels of vitamin D. For this reason, it was thought long ago to give it to patients admitted to intensive care units, but the results of clinical trials that were performed were “discouraging”, since supplementation did not alter the evolution of these patients or their mortality rate.

The scientific community has assumed that vitamin D is decreased in COVID-19 patients, although there is no published study on it, according to Molina. If confirmed, the most likely, in his opinion, is that in people infected with the coronavirus, vitamin D supplementation would have the same effect as in the rest of the critically ill patients and that massive supplementation would not improve their clinical evolution.

