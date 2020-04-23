The BBB-20 ends on Monday (27), so Fernanda Keulla, who makes the reality bulletins, has not stopped working entirely. “We took all the necessary precautions: wearing masks, washing our hands always. But I spend most of my time at home,” said the exclusive video presenter she made to “them on the red carpet” shortly after arriving from one of the recordings.

Fernanda Keulla (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / @ fernandakeulla)

The blonde who, like most people, has not been to the hairdresser, is also not doing the beauty treatments she used to do with her dermatologist. This does not mean that you are not taking care. See some precautions you have taken at home and then check out more details in the video below.

Hair

“To hydrate the threads, I pass coconut oil on the dry part and sleep like that. The next day, I pass the other products I have at home,” said the blonde, who does not do the procedure every day, of course.

Fernanda Keulla (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / @ fernandakeulla)

Skin

“I have been using products for oily skin and also light moisturizer, mainly in the eye and neck areas, to maintain the luster”.

Body

To strengthen the immune system, she has been using vitamin C. “I have taken and increased the intake of citrus fruits, like orange and lemonade,” said Fernanda Keulla, who also advised to keep exercising at home to everyone who can.

