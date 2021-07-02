Vitamin B complex deficiency: what are the peculiar symptoms and with which foods to avoid it

In recent months, the most trending topic has been food and how, through the consumption of the right nutrients, we can prevent diseases and improve the quality of life. Based on this, one of the main and most recurrent questions has focused on knowing if we are obtaining the necessary vitamins to stay healthy. Undoubtedly the largest group that is related to more deficiencies are the B complex vitamins, which are made up of a group of eight nutrients. The most relevant thing is that each variant fulfills unique functions in the optimal functioning of the organism, in addition it is known that they are especially important to maintain cellular health and provide energy.

While the B complex deficiency symptoms They may vary according to the type of specific vitamin, there are some that have a lot in common and that are usually resolved satisfactorily through the consumption of foods rich in B vitamins. It is worth mentioning that eThere are some groups that are more prone to B vitamin deficiencies and they need larger amounts. It’s also true that certain health conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, HIV, and alcohol use disorder can prevent the body from absorbing B vitamins effectively, increasing the risk of deficiencies.

What are the symptoms that announce B vitamin deficiency?

To begin with, it is important to mention the variants of vitamins that make up the B complex: B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B5 (pantothenic acid), B6, B7 (biotin), B12, and folic acid. In general, they work together that helps the body’s process to obtain energy from the food we eat. They also help form red blood cells, are involved in the body’s metabolism and detoxification process. And they are very important in a good functioning of the immune systemTherefore, its deficiency is presented with quite strong signs:

– Extreme fatigue and tiredness. Normally they are very characteristic symptoms of any vitamin deficiency, but in almost all cases of B complex deficiency they present with apathy and little interest in carrying out daily activities.

– Depressed immune system. Without a doubt, one of the greatest consequences of vitamin B deficiency is damage to the immune system. With this we will be much more likely to get sick.

– Different types of anemia. Specifically, vitamin B12 deficiencies can lead to megaloblastic anemia, a condition in which the bone marrow produces abnormally large red blood cells that do not work properly.

– Psychological conditions. In extreme cases, conditions such as dementia, paranoia, depression, changes in behavior and mood can occur. In many cases when neurological damage occurs, it cannot be reversed.

– Alterations in body weight. Loss of appetite is very normal, which is often associated with sudden weight loss.

– Physical symptoms. Among the most normal are numbness in the hands and feet, balance problems, pain in the mouth or tongue, and various skin conditions, such as rashes and dermatitis. It is also very normal to have headaches, shortness of breath and irregular heartbeat. One of the strongest symptoms is eye conditions.

– Less mental functioning. It is very normal for people suffering from vitamin B deficiency to have a lower mental performance, they tend to present confusion, poor memory, concentration and learning problems.

– Digestive disorders. Among the most normal symptoms are constipation, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Regarding the recommended daily dose, it is calculated in measures in micrograms (mcg) and that usually vary according to age, the general average per adult is: 2.4 mcg, 2.6 mcg per day if you are pregnant, and 2.8 mcg per day if you are breastfeeding.

What are the best foods to increase the consumption of B vitamins?

Undoubtedly one of the main dietary recommendations to increase the consumption of different types of B vitamins is betting on foods of animal origin, since they contain them naturally. Hence the reason why people who follow a vegan diet may be at greater risk of deficiency, fortunately there are foods of plant origin that provide a good content of B vitamins.

The best sources of vitamin B12 from animal sources:

Beef liver and offal Clams Lean meats, including pork, beef, fish, and poultry Eggs Milk and dairy such as cheese

Best Plant-Based Sources of Vitamin B12:

Fortified foods, such as cereals and milk Whole grains, such as pasta, rice, oats, and quinoa Nutritional yeast Starchy vegetables, such as potatoes and sweet potatoes Green vegetables, especially spinach, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and asparagus Fruits, orange, pomegranate, Loquats, papaya, banana, and passion fruit Legumes, including beans, lentils, and chickpeas Seeds and nuts, especially almonds, walnuts, and peanuts

