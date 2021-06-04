Vitalik Buterin thinks about Cardano and his relationship with Charles Hoskinson

Speaking on this week’s Lex Fridman podcast, Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin spoke candidly about his relationship with Cardano (ADA) founder and Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson.

Buterin created Ethereum at the age of 19 and worked with eight developers in the early stages of the project, with Charles Hoskinson being one of them.

However, as Ethereum took off, neither Hoskinson nor Buterin could agree on the trajectory of the project.

Buterin wanted to keep Ethereum a non-profit organization with decentralized open source governance.

However, Hoskinson wanted to accept venture capital and create a for-profit entity. So in June 2014, Charles Hoskinson left Ethereum.

After several months away from cryptocurrencies and blockchain, Hoskinson established a new project with his former colleague Jeremy Wood.

Through this, they worked together to build blockchain systems for clients. Their key project was, of course, Cardano, which hosts their native cryptocurrency ADA.

Speaking frankly with Fridman, Buterin said he had heard from people close to Hoskinson that “Charles has clearly progressed and matured in many ways.”

Buterin also noted that:

“[El] Charles from 2021 is very different from the Charles from 2014, and I’m sure [en] 2021 Vitalk is very different from 2014 ”.

The Ethereum co-founder also made it clear that the two have demonstrated their different approaches.

Buterin sees that Ethereum uses more heuristic arguments, on the contrary, Cardano seeks academic evidence, concluding that Hoskinson and the IOHK team are doing some “cool stuff.”

It’s important to hear Buterin talk about his old colleague, as Proof-of-Stake coins like Cardano are so popular now.

Especially when EThereum 2.0 is coming up. It is likely that its launch will serve to Increase the popularity of Ethereum and Cardano as more investors look to Proof-of-Stake rather than Proof-of-Work.

