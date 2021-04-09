Vitalik Buterin defends PoS consensus on Ethereum for safety-cost ratio

The developer and co-founder of the Ethereum network, Vitalik Buterin, assured that the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism is superior, in most cases, to the Proof of Work (PoW). For the programmer, the first scheme has a higher ratio in terms of security and cost, compared to the current system of the smart contract platform.

Buterin shared a post on Reddit in response to Ethereum Foundation researcher Justin Drake’s statements broadcast on the “Ultra Sound Money” podcast. According to the developer, the PoW mechanism, based on computational power and electrical energy, has a latent danger of attack 51%.

Buterin’s point of view arose because it was hypothesized that, although an attack may exist, malicious actors would not be interested in executing it because they would destroy “the goose that lays the golden eggs.” On this point the programmer indicated:

Actually, we cannot assume that; not only does it assume rationality, but the lack of external incentives is assumed. The goal of having high levels of security is to protect yourself from attackers with external incentives to break the chain. Vitalik Buterin.

For Buterin, once a group achieves the ability to attack, even for one day, they have most of the path traveled to attack as many times as the group decides. The Ethereum co-founder recalled that the cost of such an attack requires twice as much hardware as electricity.

Mining and renewable energies

Energy consumption and the use of renewable energy in mining was also addressed by Buterin. In his view, miners contribute to “non-ecology”, even if they are “green.”

The programmer’s point is: “If all the Bitcoin miners in the world were super virtuous and made sure to use only very clean energy, the effect of that change would be that the cost of green energy for everyone else would go up”, while the cost of “non-green” energy for everyone else would not change.

Another disadvantage of PoW is that it is much more difficult to mine on a large scale without being discovered, whereas PoS mechanism, based on capital and software, is more resistant to censorshipaccording to Buterin, who added that the PoW mechanism doesn’t look good without an issue.

In November of last year Buterin had explained what were the three greatest strengths of the consensus based on the Proof of Stake. At that time the programmer summarized them in: greater security for the same cost, in PoS attacks are easier to recover and it is more decentralized than ASICs.

Ethereum is in a transition phase from PoW to PoS, as reported by CryptoNews. On December 1, the genesis block of the Beacon Chain was mined, a network for the registration of validators that will have the so-called Ethereum 2.0.