Vitalia Diatchenko manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round at the expense of Katarzyna Kawa

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 10:00 CEST

Vitalia Diatchenko, Russian, number 150 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon by 7-5 and 6-1 in an hour and thirty-four minutes to the polish Katarzyna kawa, number 133 of the WTA. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Wimbledon.

Kawa managed to break her opponent’s serve on one occasion, while the Russian player, for her part, managed it 4 times. Likewise, Diatchenko achieved a 61% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 62% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 67% effectiveness, a double fault and 51% of points obtained at service.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) previously has a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, 128 tennis players face each other at this stage of the competition. Likewise, it is held between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.