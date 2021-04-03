Vital victory for Madrid against Olympiacos

04/02/2021

On 04/03/2021 at 00:50 CEST

Sport.es

Real Madrid achieved a fundamental victory, essential to continue depending on itself to qualify for the ‘playoffs’, against Olympiacos 72-63, in a not very showy game but very worked from the defense. Holy victory madridista.

RMAD

OLYM

R. Madrid, 72

(20 + 16 + 17 + 19): Alocén (4), Taylor (3), Deck (18), Garuba (2), Tavares (15) -starting five-, Causeur (2), Reyes, Rudy Fernández (3 ), Thompkins (3), Laprovittola (7), Abalde (6) and Carroll (9).

Olympiacos

(11 + 15 + 12 + 25): Sloukas (5), Jenkins (2), Printezis (7), Vezenkov (22) and Koufos (2) -starting five-, Charalampopoulos, Larentzakis (7), Spanoulis (7) , Jean-Charles, Ellis (4) and McKissic (7).

Referees:

Borys Ryzhyk (UKR), Milan Nedovic (SLO) and Uros Nikolic (SRB). Without eliminated

Incidents:

Match of the thirty-third day of the Euroleague played at the WiZink Center in Madrid (Palacio de los Deportes) without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gabriel Deck and his contribution from the low post were the best news, in the first minutes of the game, for a Real Madrid that aware of what was at stake came out concentrated and with a good defense.

Jeff Taylor took over the defense of Kostas Sloukas and Olympiacos ran out of ideas and scoreless, 9-2 (min.445). Only Georgios Printezis was a danger in the first act that ended with 20-11.

Old rockers

The second quarter was that of the old rockers, Felipe Reyes and Vassilis Spanoulis. The two were felt in their teams and the Madrid captain also put a stopper on the Greek base.

ANDl Madrid kept the distance with the rotations and, above all, always gave the feeling of having dominated the game from the rhythm and defense, because the triple was almost unknown for both teams, 3 of 12 for Real Madrid and 1 of 8 for those of Piraeus.

At halftime, 36-26, with Deck leading the score (14 points) and with Walter ‘Edy’ Tavares making an effort from minute one por help the team.

Madrid, ahead

The passage through changing rooms did not improve the thick attack of both teams, 39-28 (m.22), pBut Real Madrid maintained the advantage and with two triples from Taylor and Trey Thompkins increased the advantage to 14 points, 47-33 (m.25).

With Tavares anchoring the Greek game under the basket, with Deck being a constant threat, with the defense as the flag and with the pecks of Thompkins, Taylor and Carlos Alocen from the perimeter, Real Madrid began to lay the foundations for victory, closing the third act with 53-38.

Printezis was not decisive in the third quarter and the contribution of Sasha Vezenkov was insufficient to put in trouble to a Madrid little brilliant, but effective in the task.

Vezenkov held his own

Vezenkov continued pulling the Hellenic car and was the main cause that Real Madrid did not definitively break the game, 57-42 (m.32.10) and de that he threatened with a 57-46 (m.33.30) and 62-52 (m.35).

A triple by Alberto Abalde, 65-52, gave Real Madrid the necessary peace of mind to face the final stretch of the game smoothly and close the victory by 72-63, that allows him to continue without depending on anyone to occupy a ‘playoff’ position. In Istanbul and before Fenerbahce, the solution