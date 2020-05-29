The Vice President of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, has put into practice a vote buying system with its minimum vital income with which it intends to reach 2.3 million people already 850,000 homes. Both the PSOE and Podemos will try to make it profitable electorally.

The novelty of this measure approved this Friday is that not only will it be granted to people who are truly in a situation of severe poverty, but that this income will be compatible with having a job, at least for a certain time, but it has not been detailed how much.

As detailed by the Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis EscriváAt the subsequent press conference of the Council of Ministers, when an unemployed person finds a job, part of his salary will be temporarily exempt from the benefit calculation.

Specifically, in the case of households in which one of the members already works but the family has recognized the right to this subsidy“For every euro of additional salary a beneficiary earns, his Minimum Living Income will be reduced by a lower amount.”

Vice President Iglesias exemplified it as follows: if someone who is collecting the minimum vital income manages to earn 100 more euros a month, “they would not subtract 100 euros from the benefit, but rather less.”

In other words, if a person receiving this benefit increases his or her income from work, a part of that income will not count towards the benefit calculation.

The argument of Pablo Iglesias to justify that part of the subsidy can continue to be collected even if one works is the following: avoid “the situation in which someone is forced to choose between a job and accept a social benefit.”

Capitalize minimum income

Despite sharing the need to implement this vital minimum income, the two parties of the coalition will try to capitalize on the electoral benefits that may come from this measure.

In fact, they are already looking to help you improve your image. On Saturday, at his weekly press conference, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, thanked the work of the Tax Agency, the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Security to carry out the measure. No mention of Pablo Iglesias and his vice presidency. Today Adriana Lastra, in a tweet, linked this benefit to the work of Sánchez and former Minister María Luísa Carcedo.

We canFor his part, he has used his social networks to spread the approval of this vital minimum income with the colors and the mark of the purple formation. Those of Churches feel the legitimate parents of the measure despite the fact that they are not allowed to have the leading role they think they deserve.

The vast majority of beneficiaries they are potentially voters of the two parties that form the social communist coalition. So PSOE and Podemos are launched at vote of the graceful that, starting next month, their income will be supplemented with this help.

Minimum income threshold

The Minimum Life Income sets a minimum guaranteed income threshold for each type of household, depending on the number of members, which starts from 461.5 euros per month in twelve payments for a single adult, the equivalent of a non-contributory pension.

The maximum It will be 1,015.3 euros per month in twelve payments for families of 2 adults with 3 children or 3 adults with 2 children, among others, while an additional supplement for single parent situations is set at 100 euros.

It can be requested from June 15 and all applications that are made from that moment until September 15 will be charged retroactively from June 1, although next month will begin to pay ex officio to all people who are already receiving a child benefit.

They can request the benefit all people between 23 and 65 years old, or from 18 years if there are dependent children, who have had at least one year of legal residence in Spain. The minimum income will cover the difference between the existing income in each household (including wages) and the threshold set for that type of household.

The measure establishes a equity limit to access the benefit which increases according to the number of people in the coexistence unit and part of 16,614 euros of net worth for a person living alone, up to a maximum of 43,396 euros.

Potential beneficiaries will have to apply for the subsidy preferably through the electronic headquarters of Social Security.

The Government is considering the possibility of multichannel request, so that the benefit can be requested not only through Social Security, but also through the municipalities or with the help of third sector entities.

Wealth test

The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations He says that, in addition to paying them the subsidy, they will promote inclusion strategies for the beneficiaries and will apply an “incentive” to the minimum vital income for living units where one or all the assets are working.

The Government will review the evolution of this measure in a Monitoring Commission, which will be chaired by the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration and will be attended by the Secretary of State for Social Security, who will be joined by an Advisory Council on the minimum vital income, as a cooperation body with the entities of the Third Sector of Social Action.

In addition to analyzing income, the minimum vital income will also make a “Wealth test”. This means that when the application is submitted, it will be verified that the beneficiary does not exceed a certain threshold of equity, discounting the habitual residence.