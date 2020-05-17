In the current technological world, you need to have unique Cloud computing skills and knowledge to succeed. Now the companies are adopting those technologies that offer them different qualities, such as affordability, efficiency, and scalability. The professionals can get these skills by passing the certification exams that measure the required expertise.

Therefore, in this article, we will explore the Microsoft 70-742 test. You will understand its details, requirements, benefits, and how you can pass it on the first try.

Exam requirements and skills measured

Microsoft 70-742 allows the candidates to verify their knowledge on how to implement and design a Microsoft data infrastructure. These are the professionals with vast experience in using the on-premises platform and Cloud-based solutions. Upon passingthis exam, you will earn the MCSA: Windows Server 2016 credential. There are three tests that are needed for this certificate. Microsoft Certifications Exams is the last one. The first two exams are 70-740 and 70-741. Let’s now talk about this last certification test in detail.

Microsoft 70-742 measures if you are skilled enough in various topics that include:

Installation and configuration of AD DS; Management and maintenance of AD DS; Implementation of Active Directory Certificate Services; Development and implementation of Group Policy; Implementation of Identity Federation and Access Solutions.

The 70-742 certification exam comprises of 40-60 questions that come in different formats. They include case study, drag and drop, fill-in-the-blank, build list, hot area, best answer, and multiple choice. You will have 2 hours to complete the test. You must score more than 700 points to get a pass. And the fee for this exam is $ 165.

Preparation tips and useful resources

Indeed, the Microsoft certification exams can be hard to pass. So, thorough preparation is required if you want to get a high result. There are numerous training techniques that the previous test takers have used to ace Microsoft 70-742. Here are some of the most effective ways to benefit from your preparation certbolt.com:

Make sure you understand the exam topics

Understanding the structure of any exam is very important. The detailed information about the domains and skills measuredcan be accessed via the Microsoft site. Go through the objectives before you apply for the 70-742 test and start the revision.

Studyfrom instructor-led training courses

Training courses are the most effective study materials, especially when you want to go deep into the syllabus. They provide you with a deep coverage of all the needed details. So, this is something that you cannot ignore. Microsoft offers the instructor-led training and resourceful online courses that are designed to offer you the required coverage of the content.

Study guides such as Exam Ref 70-742 Identity with Windows Server 2016 is designed to help you get familiar with the content of the exam topics. With this book, you will cover all the required objectives in no time. The study guide focuses on helping you develop analytical thinking skills that make you become a competent certified professional.

Hands-on experience is afundamental aspect of success in any certification test and one’s career life. Any practical experience you get will stick with you for many years. It is helpful when you’re needed to perform real-world work and provide practical solutions. Most training courses offer practical virtual labs to assist you while learning. Furthermore, you can get access to the Microsoft self-paced labs that concentrates on technologies used in identity with Windows Server 2016.

Practice questions will assist you in determining your learning progress and the level of preparedness for Microsoft 70-742. However, make sure you get these materials from reliable platforms such as Exam-labs. It offers updated mock tests that you can purchase individually or in the premium bundle. They contain questions and accurate answers that let you assess your performance. By taking these tests, you will know your weaknesses and get an idea of ​​where to put in more effort. They are the most effective way to know if you are retaining the things you have been studying. Allocate enough time for taking them until you are sure of your studying. Apart from 267 questions and actual answers, the students can also get the whole package of lecturesand a study guide.The Exam-labs website is also well-known for free versions of ETE files with questions and answers.

Besides the mentioned revision materials, the applicants must commit enough time and work hard. For the starters, they should be familiar with the syllabus before getting preparation resources. You need to start your preparation a few months before the exam date since it will take time to cover all the objectives. This will give you enough time to complete learning all of them and also do the review.

Reasons and benefits

The Cloud platform is the most loved solution by many companies. This is due to the advantages they enjoy by utilizing it. As a professional with knowledge in this technology field, you will also enjoy numerous benefits. They include the following:

You will gain essential and in-demand skills and knowledge on Cloud computing that is recognized in the entire world.You will get thecertificate that will showcase your seriousness in developing your career in Cloud-based solutions.Many businesses, while looking for the specialists to hire, often choose the individuals with the Microsoft credentials since they are knowledgeable and skilled in the required fields.With the MCSA: Windows Server 2016 certificate, you will be one of them.Passing Microsoft 70-742 and other certification exams is an indication of your dedication to value and excellence in anything you do.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we would like to mention again that if your goal is to pass the Microsoft 70-742 certification exam, you must make sure that you are well-equipped with the required skills and knowledge. By following these prep guidelines and ensuring you take the test with confidence, you will pass it with flying colors. Obtaining the MCSA credential will help you get your dream job. You can work as a computer network specialist, a network administrator, a systems administrator, or even a Windows systems engineer. Indeed, passing Microsoft 70-742 and earning this associate-level certificateis the best way to get ready for the many opportunities available in the IT field.

