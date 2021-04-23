Vitafusion gummies recalled because they could contain metal

Various products of the popular gummies with Vitafusion vitamins were recalled as they could contain metal. The gummies are manufactured by Church & Dwight Co., a company that made the voluntary recall of the product according to an announcement shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled Vitafusion products include Kids Melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell, Multi-Vites, and Melatonin.

The gummies were sold until April 9

The company received two reports from customers that they had found the presence of a metal mesh material in some of its gummy vitamins. The batches of vitamins were manufactured between October 29 and November 3, 2020. The gummies were sold online and through in-store retailers from November 13, 2020 to April 9.

Church & Dwight Co says as of April 22 it is not aware of any consumer illnesses or injuries mesh related.

The company notes that the select vitamin products that were recalled were manufactured within a very limited period of time due to an isolated problem at one of its manufacturing facilities.

Ingestion of metal causing damage to the digestive tract

In some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could cause damage to the digestive tract.

Vitamins withdrawn

The recalled gummy vitamin products are listed with the following Universal Product Code (UPC) and batch code:

Vitafusion Kids Melatonin, 50 units, UPC 0-2791-00170-8, batch code WA03076268, expiration date November 2022

Vitafusion Fiber Well, 220 units, UPC 0-27917-01984-0; lot code WA03087520, expiration date November 2022; lot code WA02487524, expiration date September 2022; and batch code WA03086273, expiration date November 2022

Vitafusion SleepWell, 250 units, UPC 0-27917-02524-7, batch code WA03077414, expiration date November 2022

Vitafusion MultiVites, 150 units, UPC 0-27917-01919-2, batch code WA03044959, expiration date April 2022

Vitafusion Melatonin, 44 units, UPC 0-27917-28011-0, batch code WA03076270, expiration date November 2022

Vitafusion Melatonin, 140 units, UPC 0-27917-02671-8; batch code WA03076990, expiration date November 2022; lot code WA03077852, expiration date November 2022; and batch code WA02608988, expiration date September 2022

Vitafusion Fiber Well, 90 units, UPC 0-27917-01890-4, batch code WA02187020, expiration date August 2022; batch code WA03086671, expiration date November 2022 and batch code WA03087521, expiration date November 2022.

How to identify the UPC Universal Product Code (UPC) and the batch code of the affected gummy vitamins:

The manufacturer of the vitamins Vitafusion recommends that consumers who have purchased one of the listed products to stop using it immediately and call its customer service area at +1 (800) 981-4710 before disposing of the product. A refund will be made for the purchase.

–

It may interest you: