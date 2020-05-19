Microsoft Build 2020, the annual Microsoft developer event, has started today in an atypical way, because due to COVID-19 it is celebrated, like many others, online. Among the many announcements that the Redmond company has made for the field of development, where today Azure and machine learning take center stage, the changes that come to Visual Studio Live Share stand out.

The same context that has forced Microsoft Build online is the same one that has led Microsoft to make Visual Studio Live Share now also supports text and voice chat within the development environment. All this, without depending on screen sharing and third-party applications

So, in addition to working as “Google Docs development“Because it allows collaborative editing and debugging of code in time, it will also offer greater agility when colleagues are further away.

The crisis has accelerated the progress of remote work

During the first days of confinement, we saw how tools and functions such as those just presented by Microsoft became increasingly necessary, despite the fact that Microsoft Teams or Slack were at a good level.

We needed the “Google Docs from” different platforms, and in that sense, proposals such as Screen appeared, which gave a cursor for each user who participated in a video call, in addition to voice. In addition, it allowed to point out elements without hindering colleagues.

New features are coming to Visual Studio Live Share in the coming weeks, both to Visual Studio Code users and to Live Share users on the web. According to Microsoft, voice and text chat will arrive completely optional, that is, that we will be able to continue working collaboratively without communicating through these channels with our colleagues.

Share



Visual Studio Live Share will allow you to speak by text and voice without using third-party applications