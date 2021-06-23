Vissel Kobe takes the three points against Yokohama (5-0)

06/23/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

The Vissel Kobe signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Yokohama during the match held in the NOEVIR Stadium Kobe this Wednesday, which concluded with a score of 5-0. The Vissel Kobe came with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning at home by a score of 1-2 at Fukuoka Wasp. Regarding the visiting team, the Yokohama lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the Kawasaki Frontale and was on a four-game losing streak. With this good result, the Yokohama is twentieth at the end of the game, while the Vissel Kobe is fifth.

The first team to score was Kobe’s team, which kicked off at the NOEVIR Stadium Kobe through a bit of Douglas at 26 minutes. Later the local team scored, increasing the advantage by means of a goal from Furuhashi at 31 minutes. He added again the Vissel Kobe, which increased the score thanks to a Furuhashi in the 34th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 3-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for Kobe’s team, which put more land in between with a new goal from Furuhashi, thus achieving a hat-trick in the 62nd minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Vissel Kobe, which increased differences by putting the 5-0 by means of a Ryuho kikuchi at 67 minutes, ending the established time with a score of 5-0 on the light.

The two teams used up all their changes. Those of the Vissel Kobe They were Tanaka, Masika, Nakasaka, Sasaki Y Yamakawa, which came to replace Douglas, Furuhashi, Iniesta, Samper Y Hatsuse, Meanwhile he Yokohama gave entrance to Ogawa, Nakamura, Watanabe, Kondo Y Hogang for Germain, Matsuura, Kleber, Maejima and Inoha.

With this good display the Vissel Kobe He already has 34 points in the J1 Japanese League and is placed in fifth place in the classification. For his part, Yokohama it remains with seven points with which it reached this nineteenth round.

On the next round of the J1 Japanese League, both the Yokohama As the Vissel Kobe will play a new game away from home against him Sanfrecce Hiroshima and the Cherry Osaka respectively.

Data sheetVissel Kobe:Maekawa, Kobayashi, Ryuho Kikuchi, Hatsuse (Yamakawa, min.82), Sakai, Samper (Sasaki, min.69), Yamaguchi, Goke, Iniesta (Nakasaka, min.69), Douglas (Tanaka, min.63) and Furuhashi (Masika, min.63)Yokohama:Rokutan, Hakamata, Takeda, Inoha (Hogang, min.85), Tatsuki Seko, Takahashi, Takagi, Maejima (Kondo, min.80), Germain (Ogawa, min.46), Kleber (Watanabe, min.63) and Matsuura (Nakamura, min.63)Stadium:NOEVIR Stadium KobeGoals:Douglas (1-0, min. 26), Furuhashi (2-0, min. 31), Furuhashi (3-0, min. 34), Furuhashi (4-0, min. 62) and Ryuho Kikuchi (5-0 , min. 67)