Vissel Kobe leaves Avispa Fukuoka without scoring points (1-2)

06/19/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

The Vissel Kobe added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Wasp this saturday in the Level-5 stadium. The Fukuoka Wasp wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Kawasaki Frontale by a score of 3-1. Regarding the visiting team, the Vissel Kobe had to settle for a draw to one against the Sagan tosu. With this good result, Kobe’s team is sixth, while the Wasp he is fifth at the end of the game.

The first part of the duel began in an excellent way for him. Vissel Kobe, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Furuhashi a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 3. But later the local team in minute 19 achieved the equalizer through a goal from Yamagishi, thus closing the first half with the score of 1-1.

After the break, in the second period the goal came for Kobe’s team, who took advantage of the play to cross the net of his rival with a goal from eleven meters from Iniesta at 78 minutes, thus ending the match with a result of 1-2 on the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Fukuoka Wasp gave entrance to Watari, Juanma, Yuzawa, Kanamori Y Miya for Yamagishi, Bruno mendes, Wako, Croux Y Sugimoto, Meanwhile he Vissel Kobe gave entrance to Tanaka, Yamakawa, Sasaki Y Masuyama for Douglas, Hatsuse, Furuhashi and Iniesta.

The referee showed three yellow cards, two of them to the Wasp (Nara Y Douglas grolli) and one to Vissel Kobe (Ryuho kikuchi).

With this victory, the Vissel Kobe it rises to 28 points and is placed in sixth place in the classification. For his part, Fukuoka Wasp it remains with the 29 points with which it reached this day of the competition.

Data sheetFukuoka Wasp:Murakami, Douglas Grolli, Nara, Wako (Yuzawa, min.62), Salomonsson, Hiroyuki, Shigehiro, Sugimoto (Miya, min.92), Croux (Kanamori, min.80), Yamagishi (Watari, min.62) and Bruno Mendes (Juanma, min.62)Vissel Kobe:Maekawa, Kobayashi, Ryuho Kikuchi, Hatsuse (Yamakawa, min.85), Sakai, Samper, Yamaguchi, Iniesta (Masuyama, min.91), Goke, Furuhashi (Sasaki, min.91) and Douglas (Tanaka, min.74)Stadium:Level-5 stadiumGoals:Furuhashi (0-1, min. 3), Yamagishi (1-1, min. 19) and Iniesta (1-2, min. 78)