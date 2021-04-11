Vissel Kobe and Shimizu S-Pulse split the points after drawing one

Apr 11, 2021 at 12:01 CEST

The match held this Sunday at the NOEVIR Stadium Kobe and who faced the Vissel Kobe and to Shimizu S-Pulse it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Vissel Kobe He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Oita Trinita in his stadium (1-0) and the other in front of Vegalta Sendai away from home (0-2) and at the moment had a streak of three consecutive victories. On the part of the visiting team, the Shimizu S-Pulse lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the Urawa Reds. After the result obtained, Kobe’s team is third after the end of the match, while the Shimizu S-Pulse is thirteenth.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second half came the goal for him Shimizu S-Pulse, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring through a goal from Elsinho in the 74th minute. However, Kobe’s team achieved the equalizer with a goal of Furuhashi in the aftermath, in 88, ending the match with a score of 1-1 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Vissel Kobe gave entrance to Hatsuse, Masuyama Y Sakurauchi for Fujimoto, Nakasaka Y Yamakawa, Meanwhile he Shimizu S-Pulse gave entrance to Kaneko, Goto, Takeuchi, Valdo Y Fukumori for Nakamura, Suzuki, Kawai, Okui Y Hara.

With this result, the Vissel Kobe he is left with 18 points and the Shimizu S-Pulse with nine points.

The next day both teams will play at home. Kobe’s team will do it against him Shonan bellmare, Meanwhile he Shimizu S-Pulse will face the Prawn Osaka.

Data sheetVissel Kobe:Maekawa, Kobayashi, Ryuho Kikuchi, Sakai, Yamakawa (Sakurauchi, min.82), Yamaguchi, Goke, Inoue, Nakasaka (Masuyama, min.60), Furuhashi and Fujimoto (Hatsuse, min.60)Shimizu S-Pulse:Gonda, Suzuki (Goto, min.76), Hara (Fukumori, min.91), Okui (Valdo, min.89), Elsinho, Kawai (Takeuchi, min.76), Miyamoto, Nakamura (Kaneko, min.71) , Nakayama, Thiago Santana and Yuito SuzukiStadium:NOEVIR Stadium KobeGoals:Elsinho (0-1, min. 74) and Furuhashi (1-1, min. 88)