Visit to the colossus of the Giro

05/21/2021 at 7:47 PM CEST

TO Igor Anton, winner at the top of the Zoncolan in the 2011 twist, you will never forget the triumph, the best of your career, your big day as a runner. It happened in the Italian round that he won Alberto counter but that was later taken away as collateral damage by that sadly famous sirloin from Irún.

Anton he arrived alone at a summit nestled in the so-called Carnic Alps, not far from the border between Italy Y Austria. “It is a port where it is useless to go to wheel”, he repeated this Friday in ‘Eurosport’. The same ex-runner who remembers over and over again that the ascent to the Zoncolan, if done alone, it is like an internal struggle, 40 minutes of solitude where until the end, until the last three kilometers appear that are terrible, where it is impossible to get up from the saddle, especially if it rains as planned, you do not you know if it will come from behind Egan bernal, the leader, the devilish ‘pink jersey’, to throw down the dream of victory.

It will be the seventh time the Zoncolan in the history of the Giro. It does not gather the legend of the famous Stelvio, Topsail or even the Mortirolo because it was incorporated into the life of the Italian round in this century, specifically in the 2003 edition, with the victory precisely of the one who later turned out to be the final winner, Gilberto Simoni, who began to write the prophecy that says that whoever fights in the general and wins at the top of the Zoncolan he will arrive dressed in pink at the last goal of the Turn.

Three of the winners, apart from Simoni, Ivan Basso in 2010 and Chris Froome in 2018, they then prevailed in the final classification. Simoni repeated victory in 2007, although without winning the race (he finished fourth overall), while Anton and the australian Michael Rogers (2014) conquered the Zoncolan without fighting for the table Turn.

Today it is promoted by what falsely denominated as the simplest slope, the face of Sutrium. It’s where it went up Simoni in 2003, because the rest of the occasions have been climbed by the so-called route of Ovaro, somewhat easier at the end but more complicated at the beginning.

Does not matter. To beat in the Zoncolan you have to be a magnificent climber. In the last 3,000 meters of ascent there is no lower than 13% on average with ramps that reach 27%; comparatively what a garage ramp would be.

And today, in addition, there will be an unusual situation in the world of cycling. The Italian authorities, due to sanitary measures, have determined that only 1,600 people can be in the area close to the goal. The surprising thing is that they have had to pay (cycling is a sport that is followed for free). It was only 10 euros. But the tickets were sold out in a few hours.