Visit these museums in Spain virtually. (Photo courtesy of Computer Hoy)

After the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people have found it necessary to take shelter in their homes, a situation that can become a bit stressful after not being able to go out, however the panorama should not be so boring since there are options to entertain yourself from the comfort of home as it can be done virtual in these museums of Spain.

Museums of Spain to get to know virtually

That’s right, we usually think that this quarantine has already ruined all our travel plans since we wanted to know a particular place and after this it will no longer be possible, however we can carry it out thanks to the form options virtual offered, this case of some museums of Spain.

Dalí Museum in Figueres

Without a doubt, this museum is not to be missed in this quarantine since it offers a super complete virtual tour that will probably keep you entertained for a few hours; you just need to access this link.

Visit these museums in Spain virtually. (Photo courtesy Yaconic)

Bilbao Fine Arts Museum

This virtual museum option is perfect for people who like works of art, here you can enjoy them from the 17th century to the present day. It opened in 1914 and is part of the collection of the main museums in Europe; its foundation was carried out in the year of 1908; enjoy here.

Museum of America in Madrid

On the other hand, if you like pre-Columbian, viceregal and ethnographic pieces, this museum is for you. A very important point and that will surely be to your liking, is that the collection of these pieces is increasing over time. The virtual visit is thanks to the following video that lasts five minutes, so enjoy your tour because you will like it very much.

