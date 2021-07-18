Visit Dua Lipa CDMX and your fans go crazy with emotion | Instagram

The beautiful singer Dua Lipa has traveled to CDMX and he managed to make his millions of admirers fall in love by showing off the places he visited during his trip within our country, a place that has proven to fascinate him without a doubt.

The beautiful woman who is also a composer published a series of photographs on her official Instagram account in which she boasts about her visit to CDMX.

That’s right, the impressive Dua Lipa is in Mexico City, and as expected, she showed it off on her instagram account.

Through some stories, he shared some photographs of the places he is visiting, as well as his companions.

In addition, she shared some photos of her enjoying her stay in the Mexican capital, looking beautiful as always.

As expected, thousands of his followers shared comments and memes about Dua Lipa’s visit to Mexico City.

The British singer captivated her Mexican fans after posing from in the housing complex known as Nido de Quetzalcóatl by Mexican architect Javier Senosiain.

Everything seems to indicate that Dua Lipa loves being in Mexico and this was demonstrated this Saturday after he published a series of photographs on his social networks where he poses from the Mexican capital.

Dream “wrote the British singer in the post shared on Instagram.

As we mentioned before, her publication generated a sensation among her Mexican followers, who still remember her previous visit to the Mexican capital, last March, and began to wonder if the talented singer will stay longer in CDMX.

It should be noted that on his previous trip through Aztec lands, after passing through Mexico City, Dua Lipa took the opportunity to visit some national beaches.

It took four months for the British artist to set foot on Mexican soil again, an opportunity that she took advantage of to spend a dreamy afternoon in this wonderful place located in the State of Mexico.

There is no doubt that the interpreter of “Levitating” has been the sensation in the networks this Saturday after visiting the Nest of Quetzalcóatl, by Javier Senosiain, and sharing the photographs of her journey on Instagram, where the publication exceeded 900 thousand reactions within an hour of being shared.

So far the reason for his trip back to our country is unknown, however, it is clear that it has become one of his favorite places to visit, something that has driven his followers crazy.

The British-Lebanese artist posed on her social networks from the Nest of Quetzalcóatl, a project whose origin dates back to 1998, and which was originally born with the construction of 10 houses.

The architect Javier Senosiain decided to integrate these constructions with the relief of the space, which has an area of ​​approximately 5,000 square meters.

The housing complex that captivated Dua Lipa has the shape of a snake was built in honor of Quetzalcóatl, Aztec god of life, morning and fertility, and stands out for its vibrant colors, which resemble the flowers of the quetzal, and its large gardens.