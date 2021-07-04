Visions’; the series arrives in September – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Disney and producer LucasFilm showed the first preview of Star Wars: Visions, the anime of the space franchise. The video that was shown during the Anime Expo Lite 2021 convention shows various visual styles and a rock opera with new characters adapted in the style of the popular Japanese genre.

More than a trailer about the content of the series, the preview exposes scenes of the project with the opinion of the creators, who express their enthusiasm after having brought one of the most successful sagas of all time to anime.

“We really wanted to give these creators ample creative space to explore the full imaginative potential of the Star Wars galaxy through the unique lens of anime,” shared series executive producer James Waugh.

“We realized that we wanted them to be as authentic as possible to the studios and creators who were making them, made through their unique process, in a medium in which they are so adept,” he added.

This proposal of the saga includes new characters along with others known as Jabba the Hutt or Bobba Fett. The filmmakers also teased the names of the stories that will be shown throughout the series: The Village Bride, The Ninth Jedi, The Elder, Akakiri, The Twins, To B-1.

Star Wars: Visions will arrive on the Disney Plus platform on September 22 to join the list of short films in the saga that opted for animation in 2003 with Clone Wars.