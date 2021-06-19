Visions is getting their first look and more!

Star Wars and Disney + do not give up and continue without stopping in search of continuing with the production of more content. The companies are preparing more series for the coming months.

These three years have been of total reinvention for Lucasfilm, as they have been able to return to the top, according to the critics and the audience, with their titles. The company managed to finish the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, the first live-action series in the universe Star wars. In addition, they again dabbled in animation with The Bad Remittance and they have many more projects on the tray.

For the fans, these productions managed to remove some discomfort that remained for the last three episodes of the Skywalker Saga. Thus, the company managed to identify some positive points and took them into account to move forward and take advantage of the alliance with Disney.

One of the adjustments made was the call to Dave Filoni as creative director of the brand. The writer was the mastermind behind Clone wars Y The Bad Batch. For his part, he also directed, wrote and supervised some chapters of The Mandalorian. With Jon favreau, were the main responsible for said delivery.

With all this, the franchise takes a promising course with the expectation of releases of serials like Obi-Wan, Ahsoka or Visions. The latter will be a compilation of anime short films that are located in the already known history.

This creation, because it is in this animation format, is one of the most intriguing. However, not much is known about the details of the production yet.

This is why in the Anime Expo Lite, which will take place on July 3, will be officially presented. The panel will last 30 minutes and the main people in charge of the product will participate.

“Join the presenter Chastity Vicencio and Lucasfilm executive producers Jacqui lopez, James waugh Y Josh rimes, the executive co-producer and co-producer of Qubic Pictures, Justin leach, and the producer Kanako shirasaki to see Star Wars: Visions before the series premieres on Disney + later this year, ”stated Lucasfilm.

It is expected that at this meeting a trailer or at least a teaser of the work in development can be seen. Do not miss Visions and the entire franchise of Star wars, subscribing to Disney + here.