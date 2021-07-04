Visions and are not to be canon

Tonight the first official look at “Star Wars: Visions”, an anthology of shorts developed by leading Japanese studios that will offer a different perspective to this universe. Accompanying the Anime Expo panel, the official Star Wars website has published an article explaining this new project and leaving interesting things along the way.

Perhaps the highlight is that the animated series will arrive on Disney + from September 22, finally having a specific date. However, the confirmation that these shorts will go something free is not something minor.

The first point they share in the article after the release date is precisely to make it clear that they wanted leaving room for creators to do what they wanted without having to stick to an established canon. As they comment, although the shorts include original or previously established characters, they wanted to give the freedom to tell the story they wanted to tell. James Waugh, Executive Producer of “Visions,” explains it this way:

We really wanted to give these creations a broad creative canvas to explore the full potential of the Star Wars galaxy through the lenses of anime. We realized that we wanted the studios and creators who are making them to be as authentic as possible, made through their unique process in a medium they dominate. So the idea was that this is their take on the different elements of Star Wars that inspired them… to hopefully make an amazing anthology, totally different from what we’ve seen in Star Wars so far.

They have also left a list of the different studios that have participated in the project and the name of the short they will develop. They wanted to make it clear that each short will have a different style from the others, to show the diversity of tones and techniques. This is something that has already been shown in the official trailer, but that we have written here. These are the 9 shorts that have been announced and the respective studios involved.

Kamikaze Douga – “The Duel”

Director Takanobu Mizuno wanted to make “a love letter to Star Wars” and “the main theme of this short ends up being such a Star Wars story” as it shows that in the end someone must show altruism. This short will be in black and white with colored strokes for certain items such as lightsabers.

Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – “Lop and Ochō” b

The style of this short focuses on the clash between “natural beauty and invasive industrialization”, where the Empire represents the latter. The protagonist will be a kind of being with rabbit features called Lop.

Studio Colorful (Twin Engine) – “Tatooine Rhapsody”

The phrase they use to describe “Tatooine Rhapsody” is “a Star Wars rock opera” told in a more Chibi style (with characters of small stature and somewhat stubborn). It will be about a band that dreams of going big and will feature established characters from the franchise by featuring both Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt.

We gave them a shot and they blew us away with their style, characters and tone, and really the heart of what’s best in Star Wars with the family you meet and the dream.

Trigger – “The Twins”

This short “subverts the idea of ​​Luke and Leia and imagines a pair of twins born on the Dark Side, and how far the brother is able to go to save his sister,” says Justin Leach, co-executive producer. This will be displayed visually with a Star Destroyer.

Trigger – “The Elder”

“The Elder” is a tribute to the classic teacher-Padawan dynamic. They advance that the title has a double meaning that we will know when we see the short.

Kinema Citrus – “The Village Bride”

We will follow the story of a ‘fallen’ Jedi but from a different perspective, seeing a local tradition in a remote village through the eyes of a bride on her wedding day. The bride must make an unexpected decision to save her people. Described as “poetic, meditative and romantically bitter, this short poses the Force in a unique and surprising way,” comments producer Kanako Shirasaki.

Science Saru – “Akakiri”

It is a beautiful but painful story about a princess. The sound designer of the “Astro Boy” series is working on this short.

Science Saru – “T0-B1”

Opposite to the previous one, which is from the same studio, this is a funny story about an adorable droid who wants to become a Jedi.

In both cases, they highlight that the founder of Science Saru, Eunyoung Choi, collects influences from several of the sources that have influenced Star Wars itself, mixing Akira Kurosawa with the Star Wars mythology and adding her own style on top.

Production IG – “The Ninth Jedi”

They emphasize that Lucasfilm really wanted to collaborate with a studio that, in its catalog, has projects like “Ghost in the Shell” or the animated sequence of “Kill Bill.” As for the story, they claim that it is “absolutely epic” and that it originally emerged as two different shorts. The first of them was set in the time when the Jedi are nothing more than a legend but must return through the darkness that looms over the galaxy, following the story of the daughter of a creator of lightsabers who must search for the Jedi and hand over your weapons. The second story was going to be about eight warriors coming together, learning if they are Force-sensitive or if they can trust each other. In the end they decided to put the two together to create something bigger.

For “The Ninth Jedi”, the soundtrack was recorded at the Muza Kawasaki Symphony Hall, a newly built Tokyo concert hall.

Via information | Star wars