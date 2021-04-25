Viscofan falls on the stock market despite “solid” results and “in line” with forecasts

Viscofan has improved its first quarter profit by 10.3%, to 30.2 million euros, as reported by the Navarrese company, world leader in the manufacture of meat wraps. Despite the fact that the figures have been in line with the forecasts, its shares fall on the stock market and lead the falls in the Ibex 35 (-3.33%; 58 euros).

Their income increased at a rate of 2.8%, to 228.4 million euros, while its EBITDA improved by 10.8%, to 57.6 million. The EBITDA margin it improved 1.8 points, to 25.2%; and the result of exploitation it advanced 18.3%, to 39.4 million.

The “higher volumes and better price mix offset weak currencies“says the company, which obtains 54% of its sales in Europe and Asia, 30.5% in North America and 15% in South America.

The group notes that “the quarterly growth trend in casing income is maintained“and that” higher revenues, high production capacity, and efficiencies drive our operating leverage. “

In this sense, Viscofan has reduced its net financial debt by 51.7%, to 18.5 million euros, which has reduced its debt ratio to 0.1 times its expected EBITDA for 2021.

Finally, the company explains that it has made investments of 8.4 million in the first quarter and what does it foresee invest up to 70 million throughout the year, with the objective of “optimize growth opportunities and strengthen industrial assets“.

Analysts Sabadell Bank, who advise sell the stock, with a valuation of 58.50 euros, consider the results “solid” and “in line” with the forecasts. In his opinion, the results “leave Viscofan well positioned to achieve its 2021 guidance (which remains unchanged), especially considering that the negative impact of the exchange rate (-7% in sales in the first quarter), should smooth out in the second“.

For its part, Renta 4, which advises overweight, with a target price of 62.80 euros, point out that “the results have been in line and the strong growth in casing volumes continues”. In his opinion, “the company continues to respond to strong demand with greater production capacity and high efficiencies.”

As a negative factor, which can explain the falls in the stock market, they point out “the negative note of the commercial currencies, what remains 7.5 percentage points of growth, more than expected in our estimates due to a greater contribution from Latin America “.