On March 13, 2020, Brazil began a new phase in its history. The advancement of Coronavirus in the country forced public agencies and health authorities to opt for the recommendation of social isolation. Since then, there has been daily talk of the economic crisis that the Brazilian population will face in the coming months. Autonomous and self-employed professionals, as well as micro, small and medium entrepreneurs seek solutions and solutions to overcome the lack of work, without giving up on accepting governmental decisions.

Photo: Birag of Visagism – Photo: Coronavirus / DINO

The beauty sector was one of the biggest impacted in the first days after the announcement of the need for social distance. Hairdressers, makeup artists and barbers are some of the examples of professionals who were prevented from carrying out their work without the possibility of establishing physical contact with customers. Faced with this scenario, a team of specialists has been discussing solutions and solutions for this market in the face of the Coronavirus crisis in Brazil.

“It is from moments of crisis that great opportunities are born and we understand that it is necessary to have a positive and innovative look to overcome the difficulties that will appear. Digital entrepreneurship, for example, was already a reality, but now it can become a great idea for anyone who wants to work in this period and guarantee movement and clientele from the first day of reopening the salons. Betting on relationships is the key to post-crisis success “, he says Professor and Master Robson Trindade, PhD student in Visagism by the Department of Technologies of Intelligence and Digital Design (TIDD) PUC-SP, who heads the project.

The project

The union of great names in the Brazilian beauty sector had the main objective of bringing together different ideas, experiences and visions in order to find solutions and present them to professionals who are without the possibility of working directly with their clients.

“We know that it is not an easy time, but we have people in our segment with different expertise and we are sure that together we can find incredible solutions to guide professionals and maintain the strength of a market that has been showing itself each year more developed and evolved” explains the Visagist Consultant Robson Trindade, which is one of the Brazilian references in the segment of Visagism, a science that works with the harmonization of personal image.

Key to success

Second Robson Trindade, since the first conversations, the group agrees that information, content, relationship and technology are the main words that beauty professionals who are directly linked to the health area, should keep in mind to keep the client portfolio active while social isolation is a reality in Brazil.

“The first answers we found were ‘inform, guide your customers’ and ‘undertake digitally’. Not having the possibility of being in physical contact with other people does not mean, in any way, that you cannot maintain a relationship with them. Technology allows this “, he says.

Information, content and relationship

Robson Trindade continues to explain that the team of experts understands that using social networks such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, among others, to bring content to their customers is a great option.

But, he warns: “The content needs to be interesting, such as presenting beauty concepts, telling stories that involve beauty and moments of overcoming and encouraging self-care with beauty at home are some ideas that can add value to the work done in the salon” .

Information is the great differential highlighted by Visagist when asked about other findings of the group formed by specialists in the beauty, hygiene and health sector.

“Beauty professionals can be an excellent source of extremely useful information for this moment. Feeding customers with data that is of great interest at the moment, for example, the important role of hair in the spread of the virus, is something that will differentiate it from the This generates a long-lasting relationship and a very busy first day when activities return at the salon “, concludes the Master Professor and PhD student in Visagism by the Department of Intelligence Technologies and Digital Design (TIDD) PUC / SP, Robson Trindade.

Who does

The team of visagists and specialists that has been discussing solutions and solutions for the market at this moment is formed by Robson Trindade (Professor and Master in Entrepreneurial Education under the Visagist Perspective – Birô de Visagismo), Zulmira Mussao (PhD in Chemistry and Pharmaceuticals – Self Cosmeceutical), Luis César Bigonha (President SindiBeleza Patronal), Thaís Trindade Melro Milhomens (Specialist Professor and Visagist Consultant for Theater, Cinema and Television – Birô de Visagismo), Don Alexandre (President of ANV. National Association of Visagists, Entrepreneur and Beauty Professional), Silvia Barreto (Master’s student and Trichologist), Bete Omori (President HCF do Brasil and Businesswoman), Paulo kazascks (Industrial Entrepreneur – President Sweet Hair Internacional), Pietro Trindade (Hair Therapist, Visagist and Teacher Training and Coolhunters of Beauty), Ana carlota Vita (Professor, Historian and Writer), Claudio Fernando André (Post Doc, Digital Entrepreneur and Coordinator of the Masters in Games PUC / SP – Criativus Lab), Tania Trindade (Master, Visagist Consultant, Professor and MBA Coordinator in Academic Visagism – Faculdade Monitor), Nicoli Landy (Psychologist, Postgraduate / MBA – Visagism: Projects and Business, Image Consultant – Birô de Visagismo), Leticia Chaves (Educator, Professional and Advisor to the Hairdressers Commission – Cruzeiro do Sul University), Marcio Michelasi (President of the Pro-Beleza Union), Silvia Palma (Psychologist and Educational Coordinator – Hair Brasil).

Sources:

https://linktr.ee/robsontrin10_Links

https://robsontrindade.com.br/

Instagram – @ robsontrin10

By Claudia Rocco

http://sindibelez.dominiotemporario.com/site/institucional/

http://www.probeleza.org.br/index.php

https://hairbrasil.com/

Website: http://birodevisagismo.com.br/

See too:

See how the team of the top scorers in the Brazilian would be in each position

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

