Visa transaction on Ethereum and bitcoin payments on PayPal

Among the notable news this week is the fact that Visa announced, on March 29, the settlement of its first transaction with the stablecoin USDC. The operation is part of a pilot plan in which its partners Crypto.com and digital asset bank Anchorage also participated.

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin returns to the rise this week, ranging from $ 54,000 to more than $ 60,000 in seven days. On average, the pioneer cryptocurrency rose 4% in value. At the time of writing this article, BTC is trading at USD 57,618, as reflected in the market price of Latin America and Spain, according to the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

With CriptoNoticias, those interested can keep up to date on the changes in the market prices of bitcoin and ether in relation to their local currency. To do this, they can visit the BTC and ETH Prices section, which has a calculator to make conversions quickly and easily to their national currency.

These are the most outstanding news:

The international financial services corporation Visa settled its first transaction with the stablecoin USDC and received the funds at an address you own on the Ethereum network (ETH) from Crypto.com. The operation is a pilot plan that is being developed to update Visa’s settlement system, which aims at greater integration with the bitcoin ecosystem. PayPal, for its part, activated the “Checkout with Crypto” function on March 30, which will allow its users to pay in online establishments and in the United States with cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (BTC), litecoin (LTC), ethers (ETH ) and bitcoin cash (BCH). Goldman Sachs also continues to take steps towards the adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The financial institution will offer its private wealth management clients mechanisms to invest in this type of assets as of the second quarter of this year. According to a CNBC report, Goldman wants to offer bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies and derivatives or traditional investment vehicles. For its part, Morgan Stanley submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) an update of its prospectus related to bitcoin. The institution applied to 12 of its funds for exposure to the first cryptocurrency, for data analysis firm Ecoinometrics, bitcoin. it only takes a couple of months to double in price. He developed a model that allowed him to compare the current growth trajectory of the value of the cryptocurrency with previous cycles starting from each halving. “So don’t underestimate the likelihood that we will hit $ 286,000 before Q3,” the report says. Meanwhile, the well-known analyst Willy Woo updated the target of the maximum price of the current bull cycle of bitcoin to USD 300,000, which he estimates will occur around December of this year. All this, while the cryptocurrency market is in “altcoin season.” A time when major altcoins overwhelmingly outperform bitcoin, according to the ‘altcoin seasonal index’. Ethereum developers are debating how to implement the Shanghai hard fork, the third on the agenda for 2021 after Berlin and London. Even though there is still no date for its activation in the main network, This fork could focus on applying an Enhancement Package (EIP) that is not included in London, or on the merger of ETH 1.0 and 2.0. Simultaneously, the show of force scheduled by a group of Ethereum miners for April 1, in rejection of the burning of commissions, did not reach the proposed objective. The idea was that those who reject the EIP-1559 algorithm would transfer their computing power to the Ethermine pool to express their discontent, a move that did not occur. The Travel Rule, a standard established by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will enter into force. effective in Japan in April next year. The regulation seeks to reduce money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Meanwhile, in the United States, the Federal Reserve is investigating the development of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) or digital dollar. It is estimated that the first stage of the project will be presented during the third quarter of the year. For its part, the Central Bank of the Eastern Caribbean launched the digital currency DCash, issued by said institution, which will initially circulate in four countries of that Caribbean region.The company that created the platform of non-fungible tokens (NFT) Top Shot, Dapper Labs , raised $ 305 million in a funding round that included former player Michael Jordan and current NBA star Kevin Durant for the Brooklyn Nets. The company has a valuation of about 2.6 billion dollars. Meanwhile, upbeat alternative music band Gorillaz will celebrate its 20th anniversary with projects including the release of an NFT. The news aroused criticism from his fans due to the environmental impact generated by these digital items.

If you want to know the meaning of several words in the crypto world terminology, you can consult them in the extensive CryptoNews Glossary.

Bear Trap: refers to a situation in which the price of a crypto asset is falling, but suddenly has a sharp rise that “catches” the “bear investors” who panic sold their positions.

Cryptotutorial of the week:

Giving your wallet address a domain name, as if it were a web page, is now easier thanks to the fact that ENS recently went from being an auction system to a direct purchase system. To start the purchase and registration process you need a Metamask wallet. In this tutorial you will learn how to create a domain name using this wallet.