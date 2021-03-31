Visa to settle transactions in USDC on Ethereum blockchain

Compartir

Visa has become the first leading payment network to support the USDC stablecoin and will use it to settle transactions on the Ethereum blockchain.

Visa has become the world’s first leading payment network to support USDC stablecoin. The company announced this yesterday, stating that it would settle payments in USDC currencies on the Ethereum blockchain.

In a press release yesterday, Visa stated that its direct acceptance of the USDC currency would forge new connections between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Until now, Visa settled transactions only in fiat currencies.

The company said it would start with Crypto.com and expand its services to other platforms. “Visa is testing the capacity with Crypto.com, a Visa partner and one of the largest crypto platforms in the world, and plans to offer USDC settlement capacity to additional partners later this year,” added the statement from press.

In the past, Visa’s settlement process required Crypto.com to settle transactions in fiat currencies, making it expensive and complex for the company. However, the adoption of the USDC currency means that Crypto.com doesn’t have to go through that again.

Visa’s Chief Product Officer Jack Forestell stated: “Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in our ability to address the needs of fintech companies that run their businesses on a stablecoin or cryptocurrency, and is truly an extension of what we do it every day, facilitating secure payments in all different currencies around the world. “

Crypto.com Co-Founder and CEO Kris Marszalek is excited about this latest development. He stated that the firm wants to help millions of consumers around the world to access and use cryptocurrencies. Visa’s ability to accept and interact directly with cryptocurrencies makes things easier for them.

Visa will use the Anchorage crypto bank as its settlement agent, which implies that Crypto.com would send USDC to Visa’s Ethereum address in Anchorage. The payments giant will roll out the capacity to other partners in the coming months after further testing and discussions with its clients and members of the regulatory board.

