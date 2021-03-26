Visa reaffirms its commitment to the economic empowerment of women in Latin America and the Caribbean

Through its support of the new program of the Inter-American Development Bank “Growing Together in the Americas “, Visa seeks to promote the economic recovery of women entrepreneurs in the region and continue creating more equitable and inclusive opportunities

The Inter-American Development Bank, in collaboration with Visa and other private sector leaders, launched “Growing Together in the Americas”, a program that seeks to encourage women entrepreneurs from Latin America and the Caribbean to integrate into foreign trade and regional value chains. The program, designed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to promote the recovery of the region, will provide through Mujeres ConnectAmericas, technical assistance to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to promote inclusive economic reactivation, generate more and better employment, and reducing gender gaps.

Women play a fundamental role in the global economic recovery and now more than ever they are setting their own path. At Visa, we believe that we can all contribute to building a more inclusive and equitable world that empowers everyone, everywhere. Visa is committed to addressing the challenges women face, helping them achieve their dreams and continuing to create more equitable opportunities, as well as closing the digital divide and helping to develop more contacted digital economies.

“Visa relies on the power of female entrepreneurs who lead MSMEs to drive inclusive economies for everyone, everywhere. We join the IDB and Mujeres ConnectAmericas to promote the” Growing Together in the Americas “program, an initiative with a bold purpose and an exponential reach for our region, “said Silvia Constaín, head of government relations for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean. “We reaffirm our commitment to work together and continue to support the growth and success of women-led MSMEs with new solutions, tools, perspectives and opportunities to help them finance, manage and expand their businesses.”

The Executive Vice President of the IDB, Reina Mejía Chacón, launched the program during the IDB’s Annual Meeting of Governors, held on March 18. “This program is the result of a collaborative process with the businesswomen who are already part of the ConnectAmericas Women network. On the other hand, the technical assistance offered will be accompanied by mentoring from successful businesswomen and industry experts. We are convinced that these mentoring they will be a powerful tool to promote the vision of women entrepreneurs, improve the competitiveness of their companies and generate a multiplier effect in their communities, “said Mejía Chacón.

“At the IDB, we consider it vital to strengthen women-led or women-owned MSMEs in Latin America and the Caribbean to close gender gaps, support their participation in foreign trade, and strengthen their capacity to insert themselves into regional value chains. It is our responsibility to empower women entrepreneurs so that they continue to be engines of economic reactivation and job creation, “said Jessica Bedoya, Chief of Staff and Executive Advisor to the Office of the President of the IDB.

Commitment to your growth

“Growing Together in the Americas” seeks to collectively support companies led by women in three main areas: the development of capacities and productive improvements to facilitate their insertion in foreign trade and value chains; the use and adoption of information and communication technologies for the transformation and optimization of its business processes; and improving the financial management of their companies to facilitate their access to financing.

“Growing Together in the Americas” will be managed jointly by the Integration and Trade Sector and the Social Sector of the IDB, through the initiative Mujeres ConnectAmericas, the online business platform developed by the Bank, with the support of several multinationals , to connect women entrepreneurs with real business opportunities and offer them innovative tools to improve the management of their companies. The program builds on what has been achieved by the IDB’s # 100kChallenge, a campaign that seeks to connect, train and certify more than 100,000 women entrepreneurs in Latin America and the Caribbean before the end of 2021.

Visa has a sustained commitment to empowering women through partnerships, programs, and sponsorships. For more information regarding some of our latest initiatives, visit: Visa Powers a New Decade of Women’s Empowerment, Visa Everywhere Initiative

About Visa

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leading digital payments company. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network that enables people, businesses and economies to prosper. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world and is capable of processing more than 65,000 transaction messages per second. The company’s continued focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce through any device, and the engine that drives the vision of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa applies its brand, its products, its people, its network and its scale to the task of shaping the new future of commerce. For more information, visit usa.visa.com/aboutvisa, visacorporate.tumblr.com and @ VisaNews.

About the IDB

The Inter-American Development Bank’s mission is to improve lives. Since its founding in 1959, the IDB has been a major source of long-term financing for economic, social, and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The IDB also conducts cutting-edge research projects and offers policy advice, technical assistance, and training to public and private sector clients throughout the region.

About ConnectAmericas

ConnectAmericas is a free virtual platform created by the IDB to help the internationalization of SMEs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The platform enables almost 500,000 businessmen and women from 160 countries to explore business opportunities and provides them with training tools to facilitate their transactions. In 2016, the IDB launched the Mujeres ConnectAmericas initiative, the online business platform that seeks to boost the growth of companies led by women in the region.

