Visa for digital nomads and tax reduction

Nadia Calviño, Minister of Economic Affairs (Photo: EP)

The Government has approved the preliminary draft of the Law on startups to submit it to a public hearing so that the interested parties can make their contributions and pass a law with the greatest possible consensus. It has done so this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers, after which they have shelled the main keys to future legislation.

The startup bill incorporates a series of fiscal measures to favor the creation and implementation of this type of company. These include a reduction in the corporate tax rate from 25% to 15% up to a maximum of four years.

This was announced by the Second Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, at the press conference after the Council of Ministers, where she pointed out that the objective of these measures is to turn Spain into a European hub for entrepreneurship .

In addition, it increases the maximum deduction base for investment in new or recently created companies of this type. Specifically, to encourage investment in startups, the maximum deduction base is raised from 60,000 to 100,000 euros per year.

Digital nomads

Likewise, in order to favor the installation in Spain of the so-called ‘digital nomads’, a new type of visa is created for teleworkers that allows them to settle in the country.

The preliminary draft establishes a specific framework to promote the creation and attraction of emerging companies in Spain, attract investment and talent, one of the reforms of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, according to Calviño.

