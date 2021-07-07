Visa and BlockFi launch a credit card with rewards in Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency services company BlockFi, together with Visa, launched its first credit card with rewards in cryptocurrency for approved customers in the United States on Tuesday.

BlockFi’s plans for a credit card were initially revealed in December 2020, when the exchange published a waiting list for customers based in the United States, which is now over 400,000 people. The cards are expected to be delivered during the month of July.

The new card offers customers an easy way to acquire Bitcoins without having to pay fees or navigate the sometimes complicated processes of the Exchange. BlockFi will benefit from the card as a tool to obtain new customers, as well as from the commissions it will receive for the money spent on the card.

BlockFi Co-Founder and SVP of Operations Flori Márquez notes:

Today, almost everyone knows the important role that cryptocurrencies play in reshaping the financial space, and our new credit card is destined to be a game-changing tool. This card will make it easier than ever for people to earn Bitcoin while making their daily purchases.

Benefits for clients

BlockFi Visa Rewards cardholders will be able to get a 1.5% Bitcoin cash back on every purchase, and the payout will increase to 2% for every dollar spent above $ 50,000 annually.

As an incentive for new users, They will receive 3.5% rewards in Bitcoin for the first 90 days or until they receive $ 100 in Bitcoin. The card also offers other benefits, such as reimbursements for transaction fees and has no annual fee or foreign transaction fees.

Cards: the new battlefield

Gemini, the crypto exchange headed by the Winklevoss twins, will launch its crypto rewards credit card this summer in partnership with Mastercard.

While BlockFi only offers rewards in Bitcoin for now, Gemini will return customers 3% of food purchases in any cryptocurrency offered on the exchange., without annual fees or exchange commissions. However, the rewards drop to 2% on food purchases and 1% on all other purchases.

Visa to cryptocurrencies

Visa has partnered with several cryptocurrency firms to offer debit cards and has supported a volume of more than a billion dollars through cards linked to cryptocurrencies in the first half of 2020, but the partnership with BlockFi will bring its first card. Rewards credit with cryptocurrencies.

In 2021, Visa appeared on the Forbes Blockchain 50 list after applying for more than 150 patents related to this field and announce an integration with the USDC stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.