As if the coronavirus weren’t enough, India was dealing with scorching temperatures and the worst locust plague in decades, this week as authorities prepared to end months of confinement despite registering thousands of new infections every day.

This triple disaster sparked biblical comparisons and forced authorities to try to balance the simultaneous demand of several public health crises: protection from the scorching heat, but also social distancing in newly opened parks and markets.

The heat wave threatened to complicate containment of the virus, which has begun to spread faster and to more places since the government began lifting restrictions this month after one of the world’s strictest quarantines.

“The world will never have a chance to breathe again. The aggressiveness of the crises is increasing, and they are not going to spread out, ”said Sunita Narain of the New Delhi Center for Science and Environment.

When his six-year-old son woke up with a dry throat and fever, Kalista Ekka, who works as a domestic worker, wanted to take him to the hospital. But in the face of a barrage of COVID-19 patients, the doctor recommended that Ekka keep him home despite the stifling temperature in his two-room apartment in the humble neighborhood of South Delhi.

“The fan only gives more heat, but we cannot open the window because it does not have a mosquito net” and therefore they would have no defense against the mosquitoes that transmit malaria and dengue, Ekka explained.

In a nearby upper-class neighborhood, where crowds of people are walking and running in the mornings and dusk, some wearing masks, neighbors were debating online about the merits of wearing masks.

“It is very dangerous to exercise with a mask” when it is hot, Asmita Singh said.

Temperatures this week reached 47.6 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) and 50 in New Delhi, the country’s capital, and 50 C (122 F) in the arid state of Rajasthan, after registering the hottest April in the that you have a record.

India suffers from severe water shortages and tens of millions of people lack running water and air conditioning, so many seek relief in the shadows of trees in public parks and in old infrastructure to collect rainwater.

Cyclone Amphan, a massive superstorm that crossed the Bay of Bengal last week, absorbed an enormous amount of moisture, causing hot, dry winds to cause a heat wave across part of central and northern India.

At the same time, desert locust banks have razed crops in the heart of the country, threatening an already vulnerable region affected by the economic cost of quarantines.

Exasperated farmers have beaten saucepans, whistled, or thrown stones in an attempt to drive out the insects, and have sometimes even lit bonfires to try to drive them away with the smoke. The lobsters seemed to be heading from Rajashtan to Delhi to the north, although a change in the direction of the wind sent them south to the state of Madhya Pradesh.

K.L. Gurjar, a senior official with the Indian Locust Alert Organization, said his team of 50 people was trying to stop the insects before they could breed during the monsoon season, which begins in July. Otherwise, he noted, locusts could destroy India’s summer crops.

Meanwhile, India reported another record increase in coronavirus cases with more than 6,500 new infections on Thursday, bringing the total to 158,333 confirmed cases and 4,531 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was preparing a series of recommendations to be published this week, which could extend the quarantine in the most affected areas and encourage economic activity elsewhere. The unemployment rate has risen to 25%.

The sudden slump in the Indian economy when the quarantine began on March 25 has been devastating for day laborers and migrant workers, who fled on foot from the cities to reach their home towns in the countryside.

The government began operating special trains for migrants, but deaths from starvation or dehydration have been reported in convoys. Others who were quarantined as soon as they reached their home districts have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the burden on rural health systems that are already vastly overwhelmed.

To revive the economy, the Modi Ministry of the Environment has lowered the legal obligations associated with industrial pollution and authorized private firms the right to prospect for and extract coal. Cheap oil will fuel recovery efforts everywhere.

The perfect storm of pandemic, heat and locusts shows that India must go green, said Indian environmental journalist Joydeep Gupta. The government, he said, should implement measures to safeguard biodiversity and offer incentives for green energy to reduce greenhouse gases that cause climate change.

“The government is promoting the same industry sectors that caused the multiple crises in the beginning,” he said.

However, Narain said that other government initiatives that expand federal agriculture jobs, cash transfers and food rationing programs help India manage its risks more efficiently.

“It is strengthening the resilience of the poorest to deal with stress after stress after stress,” he said.