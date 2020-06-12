LONDON (AP) – The number of people in poverty globally is on track to once again exceed 1 billion as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which is reducing the incomes of the world’s poorest by about $ 500 million by day, according to new research published Friday.

Research by King’s College London and the Australian National University highlights that poverty is increasing dramatically in middle-income developing countries, where millions of people live just above the poverty line.

Asian nations such as Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Philippines are considered particularly vulnerable to the economic consequences of the pandemic because the closings have severely restricted economic activity.

“The pandemic quickly turns into an economic crisis in developing countries,” said Andy Summer, professor of international development at King’s College London and co-author of the report.

Because millions of people survive just above the poverty line, they are in a precarious position as the economic impact of the pandemic is felt.

In the worst case scenario, the number of people in extreme poverty – by definition, those with incomes less than $ 1.90 a day – is forecast to rise from 700 million to 1.1 billion according to the report, which was published by the University World Institute for Development Economics Research (United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research).

“If no action is taken, this crisis could delay progress in reducing global poverty in 20 or 30 years,” said Summer.

The researchers called for “urgent global leadership” to address the crisis, but there is little hope after the G7 summit, scheduled for June 10-12, was postponed in the United States. Now Trump intends to host a larger meeting in September that would include leaders from Russia, Australia, South Korea, and India. Doubts remain as to how much development will be discussed during this meeting.

Summer reported that three actions need to be prioritized: first establish a “Global Rapid Poverty Response Commission and COVID-19” that is chaired by a world leader to identify the level of funding required and what rich nations can do to help.

Second, funds must be released quickly by expanding the current moratorium on debt service payments by the International Monetary Fund to all developing countries and freezing payments to the World Bank until at least the end of 2020 and possibly until 2021. He said that once the crisis subsides, full debt restructuring or cancellation “will be necessary or even inevitable” for some developing countries.

Lastly, he commented that the countries benefited by the moratorium must use the funds to strengthen and expand social safety nets.