CHICAGO (AP) – The coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed large retailers and family stores around the world could also be taking its toll on illicit businesses.

In Chicago, one of the most violent cities in the United States, drug-related arrests have plummeted 42% in the weeks after the quarantine began compared to last year. Part of that decline, according to some criminal lawyers, is because traffickers have no choice but to wait for the end of the economic downturn.

“The answer I get is that they cannot move to sell anything anywhere,” said Joseph Lopez, a Chicago attorney who represents reputable drug traffickers.

Overall, crime in Chicago has decreased by 10% since the start of the pandemic, a trend that is repeated worldwide with cities reporting incredible drops in the crime rate since measures were put in place to contain the spread of the crime. coronavirus. Even in regions with a higher level of violence outside of war zones, fewer murders and robberies occur.

However, authorities are concerned about an increase in unreported domestic violence and what will happen when restrictions are lifted or if they are prolonged too long.

It is rare for a city’s crime rate to drop by double digits, even over much longer periods. In the 1990s, during the decline in crime in New York, one of the biggest changes in the country’s history, crime decreased by 40% in three years. This makes the current crash, in just two weeks, even more radical.

In Latin America, crime has been reduced to levels never seen in decades.

“The murders went down and the gangsters didn’t harass as much,” said Eduardo Perdomo, a 47-year-old construction worker when he got off a bus in San Salvador. “I think they are afraid of contracting the virus, and they don’t come out.”

El Salvador reported an average of two murders a day in the last month, from the peak of 600 newspapers a few years ago.

Much of that change was due to tightening security policies and gang truces. But the imposition of an almost total limitation on movements could be reducing it even more, according to analysts and national statistics.

In Peru, where crime plunged 84% last month, Raúl González, an employee at a funeral parlor in Lima, came to have up to 15 bodies a day, many of them victims of homicides. This week, he dozed off a bench after six hours without clients.

“There are almost no murders and car accidents these days,” said González.

In South Africa, police reported a surprising decline in their first week of quarantine. Police Minister Bheki Cele said the number of reported violations rose from 700 to 101, compared to the same period in 2019. In addition, the assault charges went from 2,673 to 456, and the murders from 326 to 94.

In New York, the leading outbreak of the virus in the United States, felonies _ murder, rape, robbery, assault, grand theft, and car theft _ decreased by 12% between February and March. In Los Angeles, the crime statistics for 2020 were in line with last year’s until the week of March 15, when they were down by 30%.

The way of monitoring is also changing due to the pandemic. More and more officers are falling ill: In the New York City Police Department, the nation’s largest with 36,000 officers, more than 7,000 are on leave and more than 2,000 were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Additionally, US authorities are issuing subpoenas instead of making low-level arrests, monitoring compliance with social distancing, and placing detectives in patrol cars, which in turn could reduce the crime rate.

Although authorities are unlikely to announce that they are controlling some crimes less, “that will be the case,” said Philip Stinson, a criminologist at Bowling Green State University.

“In many ways, in the coming weeks, they are going to be in survival mode,” he added.

But while narcotics arrests have dropped, drug sales continue and traffickers may have been forced to change their strategies, said Rodney Phillips, who was part of a gang in Chicago but now works as a conflict mediator in the city.

“These boys already face poverty and death in those areas,” he said. “Now they could be selling more online. But they are not going to leave it alone because of the coronavirus. ”

A Maryland man accused of operating a Darknet store dedicated to the sale of prescription opiates boasted on his page, saying, “Even with Corona Virus (sic) the store runs at full speed.”

Other crimes, however, could be fueled by quarantines.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said aggravated assaults in the city increased by 10% in the past three weeks, and half of them were domestic violence, a much higher proportion than usual. Calls to the Missouri Child Abuse and Maltreatment Hotline were cut in half at the start of the pandemic in the state. According to advocates, calls are no longer made because minors do not go to school.

And Chicago recorded a spike in gun violence this week, according to the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper, which reported 60 shootings _ 19 lethal _ between Sunday and Thursday.

In San Jose, California, Police Chief Eddie Garcia expects the downward trend to continue once the pandemic ends. But his agents are preparing for the worst.

“The longer we are confined, the longer we will be playing with fire,” he predicted.

In most patients, COVID-19 causes mild and moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, but in others, especially older people and people with previous illnesses, it can lead to pneumonia and even death. And research shows that you can be very contagious even if you don’t show symptoms. Worldwide 1.5 million cases have been confirmed.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles and Briceño from Lima. The journalists of The Associated Press Marcos Alemán in San Salvador, El Salvador; Jake Bleiberg in Dallas; Don Babwin in Chicago; Michael R. Sisak in New York; Don Thompson in Sacramento; Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia; Colleen Long in Washington and Gerald Imray in Cape Town contributed to this report.