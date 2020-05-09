Various US media reported this Saturday (05.09.2020) that during a telephone conversation with former collaborators of his government, the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, launched harsh criticism of Donald Trump’s management of the crisis caused by the coronavirus. A recording of that dialogue was obtained by Yahoo News.

“The next elections, at all levels, are very important because we will not only face an individual or a political party,” Obama said according to press reports. And he added that the real adversary is the “long-term trends” such as “being tribal, being divided, seeing others as enemies”, which threaten to settle in “American life.”

In the opinion of the former president, who enjoys wide popularity among Democrats, that is why “the response to this global crisis has been so irregular and anemic.” At another time, Obama argued that the reaction “would have been bad even with the best of governments, but it has been an absolute chaotic disaster with this ‘to hell with all the rest’ mentality that has become embedded in our government.”

Will campaign intensively

Obama launched the harsh criticism, the most explicit that he has done to Trump so far, while saying that he had “disregarded the warnings” about the risks of a pandemic.

In the conversation, in which 3,000 members of the Obama Alumni Association participated, people who worked in his administration, the former Democratic president encouraged them to work on the campaign of Joe Biden, who is the letter of the current opposition to remove from the House Blanca to Trump. The content of the conversation was confirmed to . by a person who was present at it.

Given the current scenario and the rival they face, Obama assured that he will dedicate “all the necessary time to campaign as intensely as possible for Joe Biden.” Obama’s office chose not to comment, while White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Trump’s “unprecedented” work has saved American lives in the midst of the crisis.