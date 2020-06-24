© Provided by the Associated Press

A man, wearing a mask to protect himself from the coronavirus, walks by a sign encouraging people to sort garbage, in Beijing, on June 24, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING (AP) – New cases of coronavirus in the United States rose to their highest level in two months, taking the country back to where it was at the peak of the outbreak.

The United States reported 34,700 new infections Tuesday, according to a count compiled by Johns Hopkins University released on Wednesday. There have only been two days in which the nation confirmed more cases: April 9 and 24, when a record 36,400 cases were recorded.

Infections in the country have been rising for more than a week, after more than six declines. Although early outbreaks, such as New York and New Jersey, have seen cases decline steadily, the virus has struck south and west. Several states beat their daily infection mark Tuesday, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.

But cases are on the rise in other parts of the world as well. India reported a record daily increase of almost 16,000 new infected. Mexico, where the number of detection tests carried out is low, also confirmed its worst figure with more than 6,200 infections.

But China appears to have controlled a new outbreak in Beijing, once again demonstrating its ability to quickly mobilize vast resources by examining about 2.5 million people in 11 days.

In Arizona, which reported a record 3,600 new infections on Tuesday, hundreds of young conservatives filled a megachurch to listen as President Donald Trump asked for a vote for his reelection.

As he did at a rally in Oklahoma over the weekend, Trump referred to the virus with a pejorative term about its appearance in China.

Before the event, the Democrat mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego, made it clear that she did not believe that the event could be held safely in her city, and urged the president to wear a mask, something he has never done. Trump has refused to wear a mask in public, making it a cultural issue between Democrats and Republicans.

Earlier Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress that the next few weeks are crucial to curb the virus.

Plan A: Don’t go to places with crowds. Plan B: If you do, be sure to wear a mask, « said Fauci, chief of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

In China, a new outbreak that infected more than 200 people in the capital this month appeared to be fading. Chinese authorities reported 12 new cases on Tuesday, compared to 22 the day before and Beijing recorded seven, from the previous 13.

Officials in the capital explained that they had tested more than 2.4 million people between June 12 and 22. This is more than 10% of the around 20 million inhabitants of Beijing.

South Korea, which had successfully controlled the first wave of infections, was experiencing another rebound. While the first outbreak focused on its fourth-largest city, the current one is in the Seoul region, where the majority of the nation’s population lives. Authorities reported 51 new infections on Wednesday. This increase from the 40 to 50 daily cases of the last two weeks occurred at a time of increasing public activity and the easing of social distancing measures.

In India, with more than 1.3 billion inhabitants, the cities of Mumbai and New Delhi, both with a high population volume, have been the most affected. The country has reported more than 450,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 14,000 deaths.

New Delhi is becoming a source of concern for the federal government and is being criticized for its poor efforts to locate contacts of those infected and the lack of hospital beds.

Mexico confirmed some 800 new deaths on Wednesday, for a total of more than 23,000 in 190,000 infections. The authorities recognized that both figures are lower than the real ones due to the low number of tests carried out. Mexico has conducted just half a million tests, the equivalent of one in 250 inhabitants.

Worldwide, more than 9.2 million people have contracted the virus, including the 477,000 who have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Perry reported from Wellington, New Zealand. Journalists from The Associated Press around the world contributed to this report.