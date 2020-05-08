Deutsche Bank’s biggest headache from the crash of the coronavirus is likely to come from difficulties in unloading troubled assets from the latest financial crisis,

The German bank, which is still regarded by regulators as one of the world’s largest in terms of financial market stability, is seeking to recover after five consecutive years of losses totaling more than € 15 billion (16,220 millions of dollars).

Fundamental to the bank’s recovery is its effort to shed € 44 billion of complex assets held in the so-called ‘capital release unit’ or ‘toxic bank’ that have plagued its balance sheet for years.

However, the coronavirus crisis is causing the market for the exotic types of derivatives that Deutsche Bank is trying to sell to be affected, meaning that the biggest threat to the lender’s capital levels is likely to come from his bad bank. analysts, derivatives experts and sources within the bank said.

Last year, CEO Christian Sewing revealed a plan to make the bank profitable again, shrinking its investment bank and cutting 18,000 jobs worldwide, but the virus now threatens to delay its ability to run it.

The bad bank is central to Sewing’s plan, allowing Deutsche Bank to ditch unwanted assets, like risky and illiquid derivatives and delinquent loans that have been a drain on its balance sheet for years, and free up capital to support its core businesses.

Deutsche said its plan to unload most of the assets within the bad bank by 2022 was underway.

The bank said it “continues to see active participation in its phase-out program” in the second quarter.

“So far, we do not see current market conditions as a major impediment to our plans,” he said in an emailed statement.

COMPLEX ASSETS

The fallout from the coronavirus crisis has led analysts and derivatives experts to question whether the bank may have to swallow larger losses.

“It will be more difficult to get rid of these positions,” said Robert Cranmer, a partner at financial services consultancy Sionic. “Without the volume of the market and with the bargain hunters abounding, there will definitely be an additional cost.”

The bad bank had 74 billion euros of risk-weighted assets when it was created last year. Since then Deutsche Bank has abandoned its equity trading business, transferred personnel and assets from its core and electronic equity brokerage businesses to BNP Paribas, and has sold equity derivative portfolios to Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Now it’s making its way through asset portfolios, including complex long-term interest rate exchanges, currency exchanges, options, credit derivatives, and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are expected to be more difficult to download. , according to sources close to the sale process.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, the current year had been considered critical to the bank’s bad liquidation, testing whether Deutsche Bank can offload the most complex assets without losses soaring.

The bank has previously said it intends to reduce it to 38 billion euros of risk-weighted assets this year.

“This year’s task is not only to get out of the top of risk reduction, but also to deal with the whole thing,” said a source with the Deutsche Bank familiar with the plan.

Deutsche Bank has not disclosed the expected cost of disposal of the assets, but has said it would be covered by its € 7.4 billion global restructuring budget. The bad bank had a pre-tax loss of 767 million euros in the first quarter.

Furthermore, Deutsche said last month that funds earmarked for bad loans rose to € 500 million in its last quarter, more than three times more than a year ago, as the economic impact of the coronavirus intensified.

DELAY IN REDUCTION

Delays in the reduction could be costly for Deutsche Bank, which is under pressure to protect its capital reserves, having warned last month that it may not meet its capital requirements target this year.

“The last thing Deutsche Bank would want to do in a crisis like this is to weaken its capital ratios unnecessarily,” said DBRS analyst Sonja Forster.

Another Deutsche Bank source said the bank would make decisions “on a case-by-case basis,” weighing the anticipated losses from sales against the cost of holding the assets.

Some of the assets last 30 years and were previously housed in a bad bank created by Deutsche Bank in 2012, which means the bank has already been trying to sell them for eight years without success, one of the familiar sources said. with the plan.

Potential buyers will be more difficult to find, analysts say. Rival banks are focused on surviving the crisis unscathed, while private equity firms can choose from a number of struggling assets.

“There are so many other more appetizing things to do,” said David Hendler, an analyst at New York-based Viola Risk Advisors. ($ 1 = 0.9246 euros) (Additional report by Tom Sims in Frankfurt. Edition by Jane Merriman) .. Translate serenitymarkets