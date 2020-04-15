COPENHAGEN (AP) – The challenge of caring for the elderly and educating young people amid the devastating coronavirus pandemic was exposed on Wednesday as Italian police investigated dozens of deaths at the country’s largest nursing home and Denmark began to reopen their schools for younger students.

Alarming numbers of deaths in nursing homes are emerging around the world, which are often not included in official coronavirus casualty data because their residents are not tested. In the United States, a count by The Associated Press indicates that at least 4,300 deaths are related to nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) was in the crosshairs after US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of his contribution to the United Nations health agency pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus and China. Trump, whose response to the pandemic has been questioned, criticized the agency for not sounding the alarms earlier.

An AP investigation found that a six-day delay _ from January 14 to 20 _ by China in alerting the population to the growing dangers of the virus set the stage for a pandemic that has affected the lives of millions of people, hit the global economy and claimed nearly 127,000 lives.

Milan police searched the facilities of the Pio Albergho Trivulzio, with a capacity of 1,000 beds and where 143 people died in the last month, on Tuesday. The prosecution opened an investigation after staff complained that management prohibited doctors and nurses from wearing a mask for fear of alarming residents. The center insisted that it followed all security protocols and said it cooperates with the investigation.

Caroline Abrahams, director of the NGO Age U.K., noted that the government’s daily count of coronavirus victims “eliminates older people as if they didn’t matter.”

The Italian National Institutes of Health also launched an inspection on the deaths in the country’s asylums which, according to its latest update, totaled 3,859 as of April 6, or 8.4% of residents, although there is no indication of how it compares to previous years.

Pope Francis addressed his complicated situation on Wednesday at his morning mass at the Santa Marta Residence, where he lives.

“Today we pray for all the elderly, especially for those who are isolated in the nursing homes,” he said. “They are afraid, afraid of dying alone, they feel this pandemic as something aggressive. They are our roots, our history, they gave us faith, traditions, a sense of belonging to a nation. “

Although schools are still closed in many countries, Denmark allowed children to return to classrooms on Wednesday, from preschool to fifth grade. Older students should continue studying online from home.

“I am very impressed. The children are very happy to see their friends again, ”Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told TV2 television while attending the first day of school in Valby, a suburb of the capital Copenhagen.

In Brussels, the executive commission of the European Union met to prepare a possible exit strategy to reverse quarantines and restrictions in the 27-nation bloc. The EU seeks to create a roadmap for its members based on scientific advice to avoid the chaos that would result from each nation creating its own patchwork of rules and dates.

In South Korea, parliamentary elections were held on schedule on Wednesday and provided insight into what the future post-confinement might look like, with voters depositing their ballots under the close supervision of poll workers wearing thermometers and disinfectant spray .

The United States is by far the country most affected by the pandemic, with more than 26,000 deaths and more than 609,000 confirmed cases, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Although the crisis is far from over, the scenarios that predict a higher number of deaths and hospitalizations have not been fulfilled, raising hopes from coast to coast.

In most cases, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But in others, especially older people or those with previous illnesses, it can present more serious symptoms and cause death.

Almost two million infections have been confirmed worldwide and more than 126,000 deaths have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins. The figures do not respond to the true magnitude of the pandemic due to limited access to evidence, differences in the methods of counting the dead and the opacity of some governments.

Winfield reported from Rome and Corder from The Hague, the Netherlands. Journalists from The Associated Press around the world contributed to this report.